Rita Blackburn received a warm welcome from her friends and family on Jan. 12 when she came home from the hospital after battling COVID-19 for more than a month.
Rita, 67, of Fords Branch, contracted COVID-19 in late November, and she was hospitalized in Pikeville Medical Center for about 46 days — 12 of which she was on a ventilator. When her family and friends learned that she would be brought home on Jan. 12, they quickly gathered in front of her home and made signs of encouragement and love for her, with some reading “God is great” and “Our hero is home.”
As Rita pulled into her driveway, her friends and family welcomed her with smiles, waves, cheers, balloons and the blasts of several air horns, while maintaining social distancing outside the car.
Rita said she felt overwhelmed and blessed by the love and support of her friends and family members. She said she felt like she is getting another chance to live again, and she described the moment of reuniting with her friends and family as being “heaven on Earth.”
“You’re in the hospital for 40-something days, and the infectious disease doctor tells you, ‘You’re a medical miracle,’ and now you think you’re never gonna see life again,” Rita said, while wearing a face shield. “Then, the good Lord said, ‘You’re gonna live again.’ And now I’m here. It feels like heaven. This is heaven until you go to heaven.”
Teresa Jarvis, Rita’s sister, said that she and the rest of Rita’s family were overjoyed to have Rita back home. They often contacted her through the FaceTime app while she was in the hospital, due to COVID-19 limitations on hospital visitation at the time, and Teresa said they kept up to date with Rita while she received treatment at the hospital.
“She was scared, and we were scared,” Teresa said. “We were just trying to be very encouraging because we knew that she’d been through a lot. To be honest with you, I did not think she would come out of it, but she’s a very faithful person. We had a lot of people praying for her.”
Rita has always been a fighter, Teresa said. In her 30s, Rita competed professionally in weightlifting competitions, and she frequently exercised and maintained good health throughout her life.
About a decade before her battle with COVID-19, though, Rita was hospitalized in Louisville for about seven months due to a gallstone on her pancreas, which was life-threatening for her. After overcoming that condition, Rita developed severe diabetes, which made her high risk for experiencing poorer outcomes from the virus.
Teresa said they immediately became worried for Rita’s health when they found out she had tested positive for the virus, especially since she had taken precautions beforehand.
“When she tested positive, she thought she was going to be able to fight it off, and she stayed home probably a little longer than she should have,” Teresa said. “Two or three days later, she said, ‘I cannot breathe,’ and I said, ‘Well, you cannot wait.’”
In the hospital, after being on a ventilator for 12 days, Rita was treated for COVID-19 before receiving rehabilitation and occupational therapy for about 14 days. Rita’s COVID-19 diagnosis and hospital stay caused her to miss Thanksgiving and Christmas, as well as made her spend her birthday — Jan. 6 — in the hospital.
George Blackburn, Rita’s husband, said he was overjoyed to have his wife back home. George and Rita have been married for 48 years. He described the experience of Rita needing to go to the hospital as being scary for them. However, he said that he was able to talk to her over FaceTime, and he was eventually able to visit her in-person after about 20 days of her hospital visit, once visitation allowed one person in a patient’s room at a time.
“We watched her come along and make progress, and she had so many people praying for her,” George said. “There were people from New York to Los Angeles praying for her. I believe that’s why she got to come home.”
George said that, along with his wife nearly dying from the virus, one of his friends and former co-workers from the coal mines died after contracting the virus. He urged the community to recognize the reality and severity of the virus.
“COVID is real,” George said. “A lot of people don’t make it through COVID. It’s real, and it’s a terrible disease.”
George expressed his gratitude for the support and prayers that he and Rita have received from members of their church and from the community.
“It’s great to have her home. I miss her,” George said. “Our kids are grown, so it’s just us two. It’ll be great to have my television buddy back, and it’ll be great to have my wife back. I guess it makes you appreciate life, and it also makes you appreciate prayer. We appreciate the church even more, and we give all the glory to God. I’m just grateful to have a life to live.”
