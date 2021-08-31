Torrential rains caused flash flooding throughout many locations in the county Aug. 30.
According to the National Weather Service office in Jackson, some isolated locations picked up close to 4 inches of rain in a short period of time.
Pike County Emergency Management director Doug Tackett said the main problem was people driving into flooded areas.
“We had several rescues in different areas,” Tackett said. “People were driving into the flooded areas on roads and getting trapped.”
Pikeville Fire Department and Coal Run Volunteer Fire Department dispatched their swift water rescue crews to assist with the rescue efforts.
Tackett said rainfall amounts in a relative short period of time resulted in the flash flooding.
“At one point in the event, the Phelps area had received 2.86 inches of rain,” Tackett said. “We had numerous areas reporting over 2 inches in a short period of time.”
Pike Judge-Executive Ray Jones said county crews began accessing the damages as soon as it was safe to do so.
“As soon as the water began receding, our crews got out to access the damages,” Jones said. “Our initial assessment is showing damages to several roads, bridges, culverts and drains.”
“The most important thing people can remember is the saying ‘turn around don’t drown’,” Jones said.
While we are seeing the receding of water from this round of heavy rain, officials are looking now on what the remnants of what was Hurricane Ida brings in more rain.
“Obviously we’re going to be looking at the forecast models very closely,” Tackett said. “Too much rain in a short period of time or heavy rains being persistent over the area could cause us some more problems later in the week.”