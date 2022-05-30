The Hellier High School Alumni held their 13th Annual Hellcat Car Show April 30 at the Three-Way Drive-In, located at the Marrowbone Intersection. This car show was organized to collect funds for the Hellier High School Alumni Scholarship Fund.
Although the morning sun remained hidden, it soon appeared when the clouds moved away, making it a great day for a car show. Classic cars began rolling in, parking in and around the Three-way Drive-In as if they were parking in a historical scene from the ‘50s and ‘60s.
The atmosphere was enhanced by music blasting from outside speakers, drivers, and passersby enjoyed this trip down memory lane.
Classic car owners prided themselves as they displayed their (baby), ready to be judged and eager for a winner's plaque. Also, 50/50 tickets were sold, and an array of Hellcat shirts were available for purchase.
The Hellier Alumni want to thank all those who participated in this car show, those who purchased items, and especially those who donated funds for our Hellier High School Alumni Scholarship Fund.
A special Hellcat thanks for those persons who helped to implement 13th Annual Car Show: Linda Holloway Hall, McKinley Hall, Danny Harmon, Jerry Potter, Gary Stewart, Larry Thacker.