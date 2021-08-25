The Hellier High School Alumni Committee held its 12th Annual Hellcat Car and Truck Show on July 10 at the Marrowbone Fire Department. Although the weather prediction forecasted the threat of rain, the Hellcat spirit was strong, with the determination of achieving a goal of earning another $500 for a Pike County high school student scholarship for the 2022 school year.
The Hellcats achieved their goal by hosting a successful classic car and truck display accented by the music of that era, the availability of a concession for all the fans, and the presentation of the 2021 Hellier High School Alumni Scholarship winner.
Classic cars and trucks were lined up around the fire department, displaying bright colors, different models, and unique makes. Each car and truck owner received a door prize. All those who attended took chances to win 50/50 money that was collected throughout the day. Each participant was awarded a plaque for his classic car or truck entry at the end of the day.
Ricky and Candi McCoy provided the Hellcats with that unforgettable ‘50s and ‘60s music that created an atmosphere of a laid-back time of glory days gone by. Classic car and truck fans dropped by to admire the displays and to enjoy those ‘50s and ‘60s favorites blasting from the speakers .
Pauline Childers and Katie Clevinger prepared kettles of that famous 460 hot dog chili that fans of yesterday enjoyed for years. Not only did they make the chili, but they also served up hot dogs all day. Hot dog fans bought one, two and sometimes three of those 460 (Jack Venters specials). Pauline and Katie donated their time and worked in the kitchen during the entire car show. They served hot dogs to all the customers who dropped by to marvel at the cars on display and chose to enjoy a delicious hot dog.
The most extraordinary moment of the car show was when the chosen Hellier High School Alumni Scholarship winner was recognized and awarded $500 for the school year 2020-2021. This year’s winner is Jordyn Looney, a senior from Pike Central High School. Jordyn is the daughter of Jennifer Meade Looney of Pikeville and James Looney of Elkhorn City. Jordyn plans to attend Morehead State University this fall, and she intends to major in Special Education. Congratulations, Jordyn Looney.
Our 12th Annual Classic Car and Truck Show was a success, with an array of classic cars on display, good cooking going on in the kitchen, and the presentation of the 2021 scholarship winner. Through the generosity of Hellcat fans and community supporters like the Marrowbone Fire Department, Pauline Childers and Katie Clevinger, and Ricky and Candi McCoy, we achieved our goal of earning another $500 scholarship award for a Pike County high school student for the year 2021-2022.
A special thanks goes to Linda Hall , Estalene Bartley, Arlon Rowe ( now deceased), Larry Thacker, Danny Harmon, Gary Stewart and McKinley Hall for their assistance in planning, organizing and implementing our Hellier High School Alumni’s 12th Annual Car show.