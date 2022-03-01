A prominent woman in the Hellier community celebrated her 101st birthday on Feb. 25 with a surprise party hosted by a local non-profit organization.
Juanita Blevins, of Hellier, was born in 1921, and for many years, she lived by a holler in Marrowbone, where she attended the former Hellier High School. Through the years, Blevins has developed a long history with the community — from starting her own restaurant, to working at Millard High School, to being an avid church-goer at Hellier Missionary Baptist Church and Alleghany Free Will Baptist Church, to teaching Sunday School, to assisting local mothers with their home births many years ago.
When the Hellier Hope Senter, a local non-profit organization, started about two years ago, Blevins started volunteering there and became a regular at the facility, where she enjoyed having a meal, looking through the clothes and socializing with friends.
To show their support for Blevins, Hellier Hope Senter founders Lucille Little and Donnie Little, as well as Blevins’ daughter-in-law Brenda Blevins and other locals, said they wanted to do something special for Blevins to celebrate her 101st birthday this year. They held a surprise party for her on Feb. 25, complete with purple flower decorations, purple and pink streamers, balloons, food, drinks and vanilla and chocolate cake.
“It’s not every day you get to turn 101,” Brenda said about her mother-in-law. “We wanted to do something special for her.”
About a dozen people attended the party on Feb. 25, many of them friends of Blevins and her family. One of them was Ray Tackett, the pastor of Alleghany Free Will Baptist Church, who delivered the prayer before the meal at the party. Tackett said that Blevins was his first Sunday School teacher, and he has known her for many years.
“She’s a light to every community that knows her,” he said.
Blevins said that she was grateful for the love that everyone showed her at the party.
“I’m proud of all these girls and boys for all of this,” Blevins said.
This is not the first time that the Hellier Hope Senter has held special events as a way to honor local residents. About one year ago, they also held a 100th birthday party for Brenda Blevins’ mother.
The organization started about two years ago by Lucille and Donnie Little, who said they wanted to start a non-profit to help the local community after a girl came to them and asked for a tube of toothpaste and a bar of soap.
“God gave us the vision to start this, and we started praying about it,” Lucille said. “We’ve been very blessed so far. This is just something that God led us to do.”
Now, they are open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. every Tuesday and Thursday, located at 48 Alleghany Road, Hellier. They offer free meals and many free items to the community for whomever needs them, like diapers, formula, hygiene items, clothes, blankets, food boxes and school supplies, etc. There is also a “blessing box” located outside the building that is available for anyone who needs food items.
For more information on how to donate or more information about the organization in general, call Lucille at, (606) 855-7852.