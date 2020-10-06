A Williamson, W.Va., man was sentenced last week to serve 11 years in prison in connection with federal drug trafficking charges.
According to court documents, on Oct. 1, U.S. District Judge Robert E. Wier sentenced Curtis Hight, of Retton Circle, to serve 132 months in prison on charges of distribution of a mixture or substance containing an amount of heroin and cocaine, and possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime.
According to a statement issued by the office of U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of Kentucky Robert Duncan, Hight admitted that on Oct. 16, 2019, in Pike County, he sold heroin and crack cocaine to a confidential witness from his residence. According to his plea agreement, during the controlled purchase, a handgun was within arm’s reach of Hight when he made the sale. Officers seized 13 firearms, ammunition, a bulletproof vest, one gram of heroin, 2.5 grams of crack cocaine, $15,775 in cash and paraphernalia consistent with drug trafficking from his residence.
The agreement said that Hight admitted to officers he had been selling crack since the summer of 2018 and heroin since July of 2019 and that the total amount of drugs he sold during the course of trafficking was at least 1,000 kilograms but less than 3,000 kilograms of converted drug weight.
As a part of his sentence, Hight will remain on supervision for three years after his release from prison.
Hight was returned to the custody of the U.S. Marshal’s Service to begin serving the sentence. He has been held in the Pike County Detention Center since his original arrest on the charges last October.
