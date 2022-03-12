Appalachian historian Dr. Stephanie Lang, a Prestonsburg High School graduate and Big Sandy Community and Technical College alumna, is the first woman in 100 years to serve as Editor of The Register, the quarterly journal of the Kentucky Historical Society.
“I very much enjoy the job, and it’s exciting because you get to put your stamp on things, Lang stated. “I want to make sure, in the wonderful ways that [the journal] has been going, that it continues.”
In her role, Lang interacts with writers and editors from around the world. “I get to work with so many different people,” she said, noting that she is currently working on a special issue with a KHS Research Fellow from Britain. “Being in a position like this to help generate that research and get those new voices out there to hopefully be a resource to people, that's something that’s really exciting about being the editor.”
Lang is also dedicated to preserving Kentucky’s vibrant history and providing opportunities to connect with and explore the state’s diverse heritage. “Part of the reason why I really wanted to go into public history as opposed to traditional academia is because you do get to interact with lots of folks.”
A Prestonsburg native, Lang grew up with BSCTC (then known as Prestonsburg Community College or PCC) in her backyard, literally. Lang and her family lived on North Lake Drive in Prestonsburg, a few houses down from the historic Samuel May House.
After high school, Lang said she was unsure of what she wanted to do and chose to stay local. “I wanted time to figure out what my future path was going to be. PCC was the logical choice,” she said.
“That, honestly, was probably the best decision I’ve made, and I highly recommend that for everybody. It laid the foundation,” said Lang. “When you transition from high school into college, it is a bit of a jump. [Starting at PCC] laid the foundation on this is how you study, and you're moving into being an adult and you're responsible for these things.” She said she appreciated having the time to figure out her path ahead.
“With the variety of professors that I worked with, I was able to take lots of different classes that I wasn't exposed to in high school. It was really eye-opening,” she said. “Being there at PCC, and it being a much smaller institution and the class sizes are smaller, having direct access to the professors, if I had a problem, if there was something that I wasn't grasping, that access was super helpful.”
While at PCC, Lang’s passion to study history was solidified. She said that she probably took every history class offered by Professor Tom Matijasic. “When I figured out I wanted to major in history, I had a conversation with him before I left, and he said, ‘Okay, these are the steps that you need to do to go to graduate school and things you need to be preparing and thinking about.’ That set me on a course.”
Lang has “very fond memories” of her two years on the Prestonsburg Campus. She said the time she spent earning the associate degree “definitely, hands down” gave her the foundation she needed to build those core skills. “I don't know how well I would have succeeded otherwise moving forward had I not had that grounding,” said Lang.
And succeed, she has. Lang went on to earn a bachelor’s degree and Ph.D. in History with an emphasis on Appalachia from the University of Kentucky. She said the transition to U.K. was not as “jarring” thanks to her time at PCC. Rather, she was able to continue exploring things that had really opened up for her at the beginning level.
Lang noted that a class at U.K. with History Professor Ronald Eller proved “transformative” and impacted her decision to specialize in Appalachia history: “The more he taught, the more I kept hearing my story. That's my people. That's my home.”
Much of Lang’s inspiration comes from family, including her grandfather, a WWII veteran. Her great grandparents moved from Ashland to the May house during the Depression and lived in the house until her great grandmother’s death in the late 1980s. Lang said she and her sister grew up going in and out of that historic home on a regular basis.
Lang is “very, very proud to be from Eastern Kentucky” but recognizes that the region continues to be, at times, the unfortunate focus of negative media portrayals. “I tell people all the time that our area isn't without its problems. No area is. But the most important thing is that we are amplifying the voices of people who are of that region and who are doing the work in that region. You need people to speak.”
And Lang has been working to magnify those voices. In 2020, a special issue of The Register focused on Appalachia post 1970, “beyond that shadow of the War on Poverty.” The articles in that edition touch on some of the difficulties of the region but also highlight the activism and positive things going on and the work local people are doing.
“That [edition] was sort of a way for me, just as a native, to use the position I'm in to try to educate others who are maybe not from the region.”
Today Lang serves as an editorial board member for the University Press of Kentucky and for the East Tennessee Historical Society’s journal and board member for Friends of the Samuel May House.
Asked her advice for young girls and boys growing up in Eastern Kentucky today, Lang said, “Education is paramount. One thing my grandmother always told me is you get that education, and you can do anything you set your mind to. I think that's something I tried to live by. Believing in yourself because it can be a hard journey, but really setting your mind to it, and knowing this is what you want to do and why you want to do it, that confidence opens the doors to so many other things.”
“You can do pretty much anything, as far as I'm concerned,” she added.
Check out the Register of The Kentucky Historical Society at, history.ky.gov.