A Pikeville family commemorated its history during the Memorial Day weekend on Sunday, May 29, with a rededication of their family cemetery.
In the late 1800s, Mary and Richard “Dick” Honaker made their way Pike County. According to former Pikeville High School Athletic Director Ken “Keno” Trivette, they were the first Honakers in Pikeville and worked at the Bowles family farm as dairy workers.
“This was before that area became one of Pikeville’s richest subdivisions,” Trivette said
The couple made their home in Pikeville and raised a family of six sons — Jim, John, Mack, Richard, Varney and Bruther — and five daughters — Kate, Lula, Nonie, Martha and Katherine.
As with any family — as they lived out their lives, worked their day-to-day jobs and carved out a place in the community — eventually death comes. For most in Pikeville and Pike County finding a place to lay a loved one to rest was not a major problem. But things were different for Mary and Dick’s family. They were Black and lived during a time of segregation — a segregation which extended to cemeteries.
Dick died in 1930 and the Honaker family was not allowed to bury their husband and father in the city cemetery in Pikeville. The family was able to locate a piece of land for Dick’s final resting place on a hillside outside of the city. Throughout the years several members of Mary and Richard Honaker and the Bruther and Roxie Honaker families were buried there alongside their forebear who first bought the family to Pikeville.
As with many small, private family cemeteries, the Honaker Family Cemetery was forgotten by most with exception of a few family members who occasionally used it. Over the years, nature overcame the lonely and hallowed place of the dead.
Fast forward 90 years from Dick’s burial. Trivette talked to family member Murray Garvin, who was one of his football players during his tenure at Pikeville High School and asked where his mother Eldora Garvin was buried because he wanted to pay his respects.
He found the Honaker Cemetery on the hillside on Vera Drive behind today’s bustling shopping centers on Cassidy Boulevard and the Pikeville Commons and surrounded by the Quail Ridge subdivision.
“I had lived here for 40 years and did not know the Honaker Family Cemetery existed,” Trivette said. “I loved her … I had to have her to get through to him when he played for me. I got up (pointing to Eldora’s grave) and the Lord moved me, and I remembered something my dad always told me: ‘Son, if you see a wrong right it. If you don’t, you will live with it the rest of your life on your conscience.’
“This family is dear to me,” he continued. “I grew up a stone’s throw from where Eldora died. Every Honaker I ever meet and endeared themselves to me.”
At that time, grass had overgrown the cemetery. Headstones had toppled. Some graves remained unmarked.
“This is so overwhelming that so many people would get together and honor our family like this,” said Honaker descendant Timmy Honaker.
“People came and worked on the cemetery,” he said. “They donated money to repair and buy new headstones.”
Timmy was born in Cincinnati, Ohio, but spent every summer with his family in Pikeville.
“We would go up on the hills and pick blackberries,” he said. “I can still remember my grandmother’s blackberry pies.”
His grandmother was Elizabeth Honaker, who is also buried in the family cemetery.
Timmy’s family eventually returned to Pikeville. He, like Murray, played football for Pikeville. Trivette claims Timmy was the best football player Pikeville ever had and says the statistic back up his claim. Timmy has now moved back to Cincinnati.
“When I was young, I didn’t understand why our family was buried here,” he said. “As I got older, I started to realize and understand what segregation was. But in Pikeville, there were people who helped us Blacks during that time. I appreciate them.”
Murray echoed Timmy’s comment and expressed his appreciation for Trivette and the Pikeville community in restoring the cemetery.
“I … I’m speechless — and that doesn’t happen often — that all of you came to here to honor our family. We thank the community of Pikeville for its contributions to this effort,” he said during the rededication ceremony. “We do not feel that we are righting a wrong. We feel that we are getting it right going forward.
“The Honaker family has been a pillar of this community for more than a hundred years. We celebrate our ancestors,” he continued. “We challenge the next generation that this is the shoulder we stand on. That in all walks of life this is who we represent. It is our duty to do everything we do to honor our ancestors. This is what family represents.”
Martha Honaker Weems also spoke during the ceremony.
“I am Martha. I am number 11 of 12 of the union of Roxie and Bruther Honaker. I am the last offspring of that union,” she said. “This is a wonderful day and occasion for all of the branches of the Honaker family. When the good news was brought about the tidying up of the Honaker Cemetery, we were ecstatic. From the branches of the Honaker family — to all the organizations and all the persons who donated to this cause and the workers and especially Keno Trivette — God bless you and may His light shine on you.”