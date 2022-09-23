Hoptoberfest, which was first celebrated in 2017, will return to the Appalachian Wireless Arena on Oct. 1.
The event will begin at 2 p.m. and will last until 7 p.m.
Hoptoberfest is a beer festival which invites people to downtown Pikeville to sample and taste craft beers from various locations around the Commonwealth of Kentucky and beyond.
Senior Director of Sales and Marketing Josh Kesler said Hoptoberfest goers can expect to sample craft beers from breweries from Cincinnati, Tennessee, West Virginia and Pikeville’s Broken Throne.
“For $35, a person can purchase eight sampling tickets,” said Kesler. “There are certain tickets for this set price, and there will be a great variety of craft beers to choose from. We just decided to do a general admission price for the event.”
This idea was born out of always finding new ways to promote the City of Pikeville.
“Hoptoberfest is a collaboration idea between the City of Pikeville and the arena,” said Kesler. “We thought this would be an additional event we could add to the calendar for people to enjoy. It’s a good way to get your circle of friends together and enjoy something different and promote the city, and people come in from all over, so it’s good for the local economy. It’s a win, win.”
To purchase tickets, visit the Community Trust Bank Box Office or, www.ticketmaster.com, or call, (606) 444-5500.