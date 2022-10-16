The City of Pikeville announced on Oct. 11 that the Housing Authority of Pikeville has received the “Significant Achievement Award.” The award, presented by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD), highlights the improvements made by the Housing Authority of Pikeville to the condition of the buildings and units it manages.
“We are proud to recognize the Housing Authority of Pikeville for the great work they do for our community,” Mayor Jimmy Carter said. “Every day, we are coming together as a community to make Pikeville a great place to live, work and raise a family. This national award is a representation of how far we’ve come as a community.”
HUD awarded the Housing Authority of Pikeville the honor based on its score through the Public Housing Assessment System (PHAS). The PHAS is made of four categories, including a physical assessment, financial assessment, management assessment and the Capital Fund Program. Scores rate the housing authorities’ performance in managing low-rent public housing programs.
“It is an honor for the Housing Authority of Pikeville to receive this award from HUD,” said Jim Hobbs, executive director of the Housing Authority of Pikeville. “Our team has worked hard to improve the buildings and units we manage for the families who call them home. This honor reminds us of the important work we do. We are empowered to continue working diligently for the Pikeville community.”
Established in 1966 by the City of Pikeville, the Housing Authority of Pikeville currently has three public housing properties with 336 units. Additionally, they have a rural development project with 68 units.
“The City of Pikeville congratulates the Housing Authority of Pikeville for this well- deserved award,” said City Manager Philip Elswick. “We are very appreciative of the important work they do for our community.”
For more information about the Housing Authority of Pikeville, visit, http://www.hapky.org.