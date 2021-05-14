Mountain Water District (MWD) will begin to intensify their efforts to combat illegal hookups.
During the April 29 MWD board of commissioners special meeting, the procedures addressing illegal hookups were discussed.
The current policy regarding illegal hookups is once the service is disconnected for non-payment, a followup occurs if the customer has not paid to reconnect.
If the lock on the meter has been tampered with, the meter is pulled. If, at that point, the customer wants to be reconnected, MWD charges a disconnect fee of $30, a reconnect fee of $30, a fee to remove the lock of $5, an investigation fee for disconnecting the illegal hookup of $75, a security deposit if the customer doesn’t already have on on the account of $75 plus the amount of the outstanding bill.
If the meter base has been tampered with and a straight pipe is being used, MWD will pull the straight pipe and will disconnect the service from the main line.
MWD can pursue charges against the account holder at any point after the customer has removed the lock from the meter.
The commissioners are looking to prosecute individuals for breaking locks or hooking up to water service via straight pipes, which bypass the meter and essentially is stealing water.
Jim Vanover, legal consultant for the commission, outlined the steps that could be taken.
“Depending on the amount of loss and damage,” Vanover said. “You could always start at the county attorney’s office for purposes of investigation.”
“Then, depending on the magnitude of the loss, we could then determined if we need to go to the commonwealth’s attorney’s office,” Vanover explained.
Vanover said the difference was if MWD wanted to pursue civil cases or go to a criminal case.
“With a criminal case, an investigation has to be done,” Vanover said. “The investigation would have to be done by a law enforcement agency.”
MWD commissioners decided to begin pursuing more aggressively civil cases against customers who have been disconnected due to non-payment and could pursue straight pipe cases through criminal charges due to the damages done and the stealing of water.
No final decision on the procedure was made at the meeting but the commission will revisit the policy at its May meeting.