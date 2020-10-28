Pike County Judge-Executive Ray Jones is issuing an executive order shifting the date of Pike County’s Halloween festivities to 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 5, due to the predicted inclement weather possible for the area on the original date of Oct. 29.
Despite the date change, officials said, all of the same guidelines remain in place, with the Pike County Fiscal Court requesting that businesses and organizations host “drive-through” trick-or-treat events in lieu of the traditional door-to-door trick-or-treating because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The move comes the day after the City of Pikeville announced that its Nightmare on Main event would be changed to 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Nov. 5 due to the weather forecast.
