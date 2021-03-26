A Pike County man was indicted this week by a federal grand jury on seven charges of bank fraud and three charges of making false statements.
According to the indictment, attorney Timothy Belcher, 55, of Elkhorn City, faces a maximum of 30 years in prison on the bank fraud charges and a maximum of three years in prison on the false statements charges, if convicted.
According to the indictment, the charges relate to Belcher’s personal and business use of hundreds of thousands of dollars obtained for a client in a lawsuit settlement, as well as for filing federal tax returns which did not list the “embezzled” funds as income.
Belcher was indicted in Pike Circuit Court in 2019 on a charge of felony theft. That case remains pending and is currently scheduled for a status hearing on April 20.
For more on this developing story, check out the March 30 edition of the News-Express in print or online.
