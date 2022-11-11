A Pike County convicted felon has been indicted on first-degree bail jumping and second-degree persistent felony offender charges after he failed to report to the jail to begin serving his six-year sentence in connection with a domestic incident.
Michael K. Mills, 37, of Bent Branch Road, was found guilty of second-degree burglary, first-degree criminal mischief and violating an EPO/DVO following a two-day trial which ended on Aug. 17.
Although immediately taken into custody after the verdict was read on Aug. 17, Mills was released on a $5,000 or 10 percent cash bond, following a hearing before Pike Circuit Judge Howard Keith Hall on Aug. 18.
Hall ordered Mills during an Oct. 20 hearing to serve the jury-recommended six-year sentence and gave Mills until Nov. 4 to report to the jail.
On Wed., Nov. 9, a Pike grand jury indicted Mills on charges of first-degree bail jumping, a class D felony for which Mills could serve one to five years, and second-degree persistent felony offender, a class C felony for which Mills could serve five to 10 years, after he failed to show up to begin serving the sentence.
According to an arrest citation on the case, on June 2, 2021, Kentucky State Police (KSP) Post 9 responded to a call from a residence at Curt Tackett Road, Virgie.
The caller advised she was in the process of divorcing her husband — Mills — and that he was not supposed to be at the residence.
However, upon KSP Trooper Sheldon Thomas’ arrival to the home, the citation said, Mills was there, passed out on the couch with a baseball bat within reach.
Also in the home, according to the citation, Thomas found a shattered glass door, televisions on the ground with damage, a broken stove top and other property damage totaling greater than $1,000.