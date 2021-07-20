A Pike County man was recently indicted on more than 30 charges accusing him of distributing and possessing child pornography.
According to the indictment, Christopher D. Utley, 46, of Long Fork Road, Kimper, was found by Kentucky State Police to be in possession of 20 images portraying a sexual performance by a minor less than 12 years of age.
In addition, according to the indictment, in 10 instances, Utley distributed matter portraying a sexual performance by a minor less than 12 years old.
The indictment also charges that Utley tampered with physical evidence by damaging, destroying, concealing, removing or otherwise dealing with a computer and mobile phone.
The distribution and possession charges each carry a maximum prison sentence of 10 years, while the tampering with physical evidence charges each carry a maximum five years in prison.
Other indictments handed down
included:
• Beulah Estep, 51, of Ky. 194 East, Phelps, Heather Estep, 43, of Widows Court, Phelps, and Lisa Estep 40, of Ky. 194 East, Phelps, on charges of first-degree assault and second-degree assault (two counts). Benjamin Dotson, 51, of Overlook Drive, Matewan, W.Va., on a three-count charge of first-degree wanton endangerment.
• James Russell Blackburn, 43, of Sugar Camp Road, Hardy, on charges of first-degree fleeing or evading police, first-degree wanton endangerment (two counts), tampering with physical evidence, second-degree fleeing or evading police, first-degree possession of a controlled substance and a traffic charge.
• Christopher Ray Wolford, 40, of Varney Drive, Belfry, on charges of first-degree wanton endangerment, first-degree fleeing or evading police, resisting arrest, third-degree terroristic threatening and menacing.
• James Clyde Herald, 42, and Channing Wolbert, 29, of Stone Coal Road, Pikeville, on charges of third-degree burglary, theft and second-degree criminal mischief.
• Clay Holloway, 53, of Oakfield Branch, Jenkins, on charges of first-degree possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Wendy Reed, 40, of Rays Branch, Pikeville, on charges of first-degree promoting contraband, first-degree possession of a controlled substance and third-degree possession of a controlled substance.
• Tonya L. Odell, 38, of River Hurricane, Raccoon, and John Tackett, 28, of Ky. 2030, Printer, on charges of third-degree burglary and theft. Tackett was also indicted on charges of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, giving a police officer a false name and being a persistent felony offender in the first degree.
• Perlecia L. Hamilton, 27, of Boardtree Street, Phelps, on charges of first-degree possession of a controlled substance, second-offense DUI, third-degree possession of a controlled substance, first-degree promoting contraband and traffic charges.
• Robert Caylor, 30, of Mullins Addition Drive, Pikeville, on charges of DUI, second-degree fleeing or evading police and first-degree possession of a controlled substance.
• Kenneth Ray McClanahan II, 26, of Stopover, on charges of first-degree possession of a controlled substance, carrying a concealed deadly weapon, possession of drug paraphernalia, driving on a suspended license and traffic charges.
• Skylar Kinney, 28, of Riverview Drive, Pikeville, on charges of third-degree assault, tampering with physical evidence, second-degree possession of a controlled substance, resisting arrest, third-degree criminal trespassing and being a persistent felony offender in the first degree.
• Jamie Renae Hall, 29, of U.S. 460, Staffordsville, on charges of first-degree possession of a controlled substance, second-degree possession of a controlled substance, third-degree possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Robert Hopkins, 26, of Grassy Branch, Raccoon, on a charge of fourth or greater offense DUI.
• Timy Rasnick, 41, of Wolfpit Branch Road, Elkhorn City, on charges of first-degree possession of a controlled substance, second-offense DUI, possession of drug paraphernalia and traffic charges.
• Lisa May, 41, of East Shelbiana Road, Pikeville, on charges of first-degree possession of a controlled substance (two counts) and traffic charges.
• William Salyers, 50, of Pecco Hollow Road, Belfry, on charges of first-degree possession of a controlled substance, theft and public intoxication.
• Danisha Ward, 19, of Smith Branch Road, Greenup, on a charge of first-degree possession of a controlled substance.
• Deerick Hagans, 31, of South Main Street, London, on charges of first-degree possession of a controlled substance, DUI and a traffic charge.
• Amber Gibson, 30, of Poor Bottom Road, Elkhorn City, on charges of first-degree possession of a controlled substance (two counts) and possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Michael John Robinson, 41, of Greasy Creek Road, Shelbiana, on charges of first-degree possession of a controlled substance, DUI, possession of drug paraphernalia and traffic charges.
• Luther Allen Baker, 53, of Ashcamp Road, Elkhorn City, on charges of first-degree possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Jeremy Thacker, 44, of Lower Hollow, Betsy Layne, on charges of tampering with a prison monitoring device, first-degree criminal mischief and being a persistent felony offender in the first degree.
• Timmy Rasnick, 41, of Wolfpit Branch Road, Elkhorn City, on charges of first-degree possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and public intoxication.
• Bradley Kanes, 42, of Dorton-Jenkins Highway, Dorton, on charges of first-degree possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and public intoxication.
• Charles Damron, 45, of Shelby Gap Mountain, Shelby Gap, on misdemeanor charges of second-degree possession of a controlled substance and third-degree possession of a controlled substance.
• Clayton Snodgrass, 36, of Brushy Road, Varney, on charges of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, first-degree possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Ronnie Joe Mullins, 52, of Dorton-Jenkins Highway, Dorton, receiving stolen property and being a persistent felony offender in the second degree.
• Rickie A. Bates, 58, of Belaire Drive, Jenkins, on charges of theft of identity and being a persistent felony offender in the first degree.
• Brandon S. Johnson, 36, and Jennifer H. Johnson, 41, both of Hambley Boulevard, Pikeville, on charges of first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (two counts) and being a persistent felony offender in the first degree (two counts).
• Walker Rose, 49, of Old Wagner Station Road, Pikeville, on charges of first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (three counts), second-degree trafficking in a controlled substance, trafficking in marijuana, being a persistent felony offender in the first degree and a traffic charge.
• Randall D. Mullins, 42, of Old Penny Highway, Virgie, on a charge of first-degree bail jumping.
• Paul Ford, 39, of Redale Road, Pikeville, on a charge of theft.
• Jessie Cochran, 26, of Caney Road, Pikeville, on charges of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, first-degree strangulation, unlawful imprisonment, fourth-degree assault and being a persistent felony offender in the second degree.
• Eric Newsome, 44, of High Street, Virgie, and Sarah Howardton, 24, of Stanley Fork, Virgie, on a charge of receiving stolen property. Howardton was also indicted on a charge of second-degree fleeing or evading police. Newsome was also indicted on charges of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, first-degree fleeing or evading police and being a persistent felony offender in the first degree.
• Janice M. Thacker, 37, of Ridgeline Road, Raccoon, on charges of third-degree burglary and theft.
• Joseph Ryan Martin, 30, of Left Fork of Upper Chloe, Pikeville, on charges of first-degree possession of a controlled substance, DUI, second-degree possession of a controlled substance and third-degree possession of a controlled substance.
• Jerimiah Vance, 25, of Main Street, Williamsburg, Kyler Sullivan, 21, of U.S. 119 North, Jenkins, and Madison Balo, 37, of Collins Highway, Pikeville, on charges of first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. Vance was also indicted on charges of poesession of a firearm by a convicted felon and being a persistent felony offender in the first degree. Balo was also indicted on a charge of third-degree burglary.
• Cathy McKinney, 49, of Toler Creek, Harold, and Tommy Baldridge, 35, of Stonecoal Road, Garrett, on a charge of theft. McKinney was also indicted on a charge of third-degree burglary.
• James Tyler Gooslin, 29, of Peter Fork Road, McCarr, on charges of first-degree possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, violating a protective order and possession of a prescription drug not in a proper container.
• Ronnie J. Mullins, 52, of Dorton-Jenkins Highway, Dorton, on charges of first-degree possession of a controlled substance, resisting arrest and public intoxication.
• Patrick Lawrence Newcombe, 44, of Little Creek, Pikeville, and Grace McDaniel, 25, of Shelbiana Road, Pikeville, on charges of receiving stolen property and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. Newcombe was also indicted on a charge of being a persistent felony offender in the second degree.
• Jesse Jeffery Mullins, 37, of Road Branch, Pikeville, on charges of theft, resisting arrest, public intoxication and being a persistent felony offender in the second degree.
• Dwayne Gaylord Harmon, 31, of Zebulon Highway, Pikeville, on a charge of receiving stolen property.
• Kitty Nichole McNeely, 30, of Long Branch Pikevile, on charges of first-degree fleeing or evading police, leaving the scene of an accident, second-offense DUI, resisting arrest, second-degree disorderly conduct and traffic charges.
• Phillip Johnnie Kendrick Jr., 40, of Kendrick Fork Upper Chloe, Pikeville, on charges of third-degree burglary, second-degree criminal trespassing, theft and being a persistent felony offender in the first degree.
• Timothy Edward Hoyd, 44, and Becky Marie Tackett, 27, both of Smith Hill, Pikeville, on a charge of second-degree criminal trespassing.
• Gary Haimlton, 32, of Williams Hollow, Pikeville, on charges of first-degree bail jumping and being a persistent felony offender in the first degree.
• Terry Beavers, 42, of Shelby Dry Fork, Shelbiana, on charges of first-degree bail jumping and being a persistent felony offender in the first degree.
• Jerry Riley, 44, of P owells Creek Road, Pikeville, on charges of first-degree bail jumping and being a persistent felony offender in the first degree.
• David Blackburn, 59, of 4th Street, Pikeville, on charges of first-degree fleeing or evading police and fourth-degree assault.
• Tiffany Ratliff, 29, of Left Fork of Little Fork, Virgie, on a charge of first-degree possession of a controlled substance.
• Fredrick Justice, 42, of Branham Heights, Pikeville, on charges of first-degree possession of a controlled substance, third-degree possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Ronnie J. Mullins, 52, of Dorton, on charges of first-degree possession of a controlled substance, third-degree possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, DUI, illegal possession of a legend drug and traffic charges.
• Robert Hayes, 46, and Virginia Roamos, 38, both of Young Drive, Stafford, on a charge of theft. Hayes was also indicted on a charge of third-degree burglary.
• Brandy Mullins, 42, of Road Branch, Pikeville, on charges of first-degree possession of a controlled substance, DUI and possession of marijuana.
• Frank Beavers, 39, of Dry Fork, Shelbiana, on charges of first-degree possession of a controlled substance and traffic charges.
• Kristin M. Campbell, 30, of Third Street, Pikeville, on a charge of theft.
• Jimmie C. Myers, 32, of Holbrook Drive, Banner, on charges of first-degree possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, DUI, driving on a suspended license and a traffic charge.
• Michael Rosso, 24, of Shelby Dry Fork, Shelbiana, on charges of first-degree possession of a controlled substance, DUI, possession of drug paraphernalia and a traffic charge.
• Tiffany R. Whitt, 28, of Maynard Hollow, Turkey Creek, and David M. Conley, 20, of Mullen Fork, Stone, on charges of second-degree burglary, theft and possession of drug paraphernalia. Whitt was also indicted on a charge of first-degree possession of a controlled substance and Conley was also indicted on a charge of possession of marijuana.
• Bradley Shea Bryant, 23, of Mate Creek, Red Jacket, W.Va., on charges of theft of a motor vehicle registration plate or decal and traffic charges.
• Kevin Conley, 29, of C. Hall Road, Leburn, on charges of first-degree possession of a controlled substance and public intoxication.
• Sara Beth Ryan, 24, of Forest Hills Road, Forest HIlls, on charges of first-degree promoting contraband and first-degree possession of a controlled substance.
• Michael Brown, 27, of Rowe Camp Road, Feds Creek, on a charge of first-degree possession of a controlled substance.
• Anthony Charles, 49, of Ky. 194 West, Pikeville, on a charge of first-degree possession of a controlled substance.
• Dillon Hall, 26, of Red Bud Court, Plainfield, Ind., on charges of first-degree possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Christopher May, 43, of East Shelbiana Road, on a charge of first-degree possession of a controlled substance.
Editor’s note: An indictment is merely an accusation and the defendant is presumed innocent until, and unless, proven guilty.