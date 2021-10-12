Work continues in developing the county’s first county-owned industrial park.
During the October 5 regular Pike County Fiscal Court meeting, the court discussed applying for a Appalachian Regional Commission (ARC) grant to construct three phase power at the Wolfpit Industrial and Technology Park.
The ARC grant, in the amount of $612,000, would be in addition to the near $1.9 million grant already received from the Economic Development Administration and the $467,000 match from the county’s coal severance tax.
“This is the power, water and sewer infrastructure,” Pike County Judge-Executive Ray Jones said. “We may have to tap into the American Relief Plan (ARP) money if this grant application is denied.”
“This would give the county the first county-owned industrial site,” Jones said. “The City of Pikeville has its industrial site while the county does not.”
Judge Jones said having an industrial site doesn’t guarantee businesses coming in though.
“I’ve said often that because you have an industrial site doesn’t guarantee a company will come there,” Jones explained. “But it’s 100 percent guaranteed that they won’t come if you don’t have a site.”
Jones gave an example of the work done in Perry County on their industrial park and their significant success in getting an aluminum company on their site.
“Another tech company is also looking to move into the Perry County site,” Jones said. “And their jobs pay $15 to $19 an hour to start with .”
Jones also explained that another reason Perry county has good success is that they had buildings already set up on their industrial site.
“That’s a big thing,” Jones said. “Nobody is going to wait around for two years for you to build a building while they’re looking for a place to expand their business.”
“We have to hurry this project along,” Jones explained. “And we’re looking for every source of money to get this project up and ready.”
The motion passed unanimously for the county to make an application for the $612,000 grant from the ARC.