Kentucky State Police reported that an Inez man died this week in a commercial vehicle crash at Hardy.
According to a statement from KSP, at 3:05 p.m., Jan. 21, the agency received a call reporting a commercial vehicle crash on Ky. 319 at Hardy.
The KSP Commercial Vehicle Division responded and began the investigation, the statement said.
The initial investigation indicated James Hager, 48, of Inez, was driving a 1990 white Kenworth tractor trailer loaded with logs on Ky. 319 when he lost control, causing his vehicle to overturn, the statement said. Hager was pronounced dead on scene by the Pike County Coroner’s Office.
Debris from the vehicle struck a Chevrolet pickup parked in the driveway of a nearby residence. The owner of the Chevrolet pickup, Larry Stanley, 59, of Hardy, was inside of the vehicle, but did not suffer any injuries. Ky. 319, the statement said, was shut down for several hours while emergency crews cleaned debris from the roadway.
Commercial Vehicle Enforcement Officer Jordan Blankenship is investigating the collision and was assisted on scene by CVE East Region personnel, Belfry Volunteer Fire Department, Blackberry Volunteer Fire Department and Appalachian First Response Ambulance Service
