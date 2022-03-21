Interim president named at Big Sandy Community and Technical College

Kentucky Community and Technical College System (KCTCS) President Paul Czarapata announced March 21 the appointment of Dr. Telly Sellars as interim president at Big Sandy Community and Technical College (BSCTC).
Sellars currently serves as associate vice president of technical education at Jefferson Community and Technical College. He has been with Jefferson for more than 19 years serving as a faculty member and in various leadership positions. He also has served as an adjunct faculty member at Spalding University and Lindsey Wilson College.
A native of Lynch, Sellars’ parents both served as faculty members at Southeast Kentucky Community and Technical College. His father also served as dean of student affairs.
“Community college is in my blood and it’s what my dad and mom wanted for me,” Sellars said. “I grew up in the back seat of my parents’ car as mom drove to register students for classes at SKCTC.”
Sellars earned a bachelor’s degree in communication and sociology from Methodist College in Fayetteville, North Carolina, where he attended on a tennis scholarship. He earned a master’s in student personnel services and counseling from Eastern Kentucky University and a doctorate in leadership education from Spalding University.
Additionally, he earned an early childhood trainer credential from the Kentucky Cabinet for Health and Family Services where he continues to serve as a specialty trainer in leadership development.
He begins his new role at BSCTC on April 11.