During the early morning hours of Thursday, July 28, Pike County residents found themselves scrambling to get to safety as they watched flood waters destroy everything they knew and loved.
Morgan Bentley of Long Fork, Virgie, said her mother woke her up that morning, alerting her that something was floating in front of her home.
“I woke up and went and looked and we were surrounded by water,” Bentley said. “It was in front of my house and out back.”
Bentley was home with her mother and brother; her children were across the road at their grandmother’s house. By the time she woke up, Bentley said, the power was already out and they had to rely on flashlights to see.
“I was standing at the front door watching and I wouldn’t go out because I was afraid I was going to fall into the water,” she said. “All we could see was water just going down the road and going down my neighbor’s yard like a river.”
Within 30 minutes, Bentley said, the water rose up through the cracks of her doors and through the vents into her home.
“We had to stay in the house because we couldn’t get out either way,” she said. “We didn’t know what to do.”
They began packing some of their belongings, storing them on any high surfaces in the house. She recalled trying to get the animals up high out of harm’s way.
The water continued to rise for about 30 minutes, Bentley said, and then it finally began to recede. She waited a few minutes for the water to calm down and then began making her way across the road to her children.
“My kid was over there scared,” she said. “I went down the steps and just walked through it. The water was up to my waist.”
They stayed on higher ground to wait out the flood together.
“It could’ve been a lot worse,” Bentley said. “There were people that lost their entire homes and some people had to be rescued and thankfully we didn’t.”
Kara Tackett and her family were also victims of the violent flood waters.
“At about 4 a.m., I hear someone banging on my neighbor’s door,” Brandon Tackett said. “I thought oh no, that’s not good.”
Brandon said he had checked the creek before he laid down late Wednesday night and it didn’t seem too high or unusual. By 4 a.m., when he heard the neighbors, the water was already under his house.
Brandon said he got the kids up and they got the neighbors up and they got into their vehicles and went to higher ground in a driveway across the road from their house.
Meanwhile, Kara was trapped at her workplace — McDowell ARH — due to flooding there, as well. She recalled her children calling her crying, telling her they were losing everything, and she couldn’t get to them.
“It was a nightmare,” she said.
Brandon said by 6 a.m., everything was underwater.
“You really don’t realize how much you take for granted until you don’t have shoes or a toothbrush or clean, dry clothes,” Kara said.
Deborah Kelly, who has been a resident of Elkhorn Creek Road for 53 years, said she has never seen the water get so high.
“It was terrible,” Kelly said. “We were standing there across the road watching and all these children crying.”
“It was terrifying to see,” Kaileigh Chaney said. “I’m just insanely grateful we didn’t lose any more lives, we just lost four chickens.”
“Never have I ever seen such devastation happen here,” Kara said. “This was my safe place, our family home for decades, gone in a matter of minutes. A home is not just a building, it truly is where your heart lies, and ours are just as broken as the floodwaters have left everything around us.”