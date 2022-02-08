Two Pike County Detention Center inmates who walked away from a work crew recently and were quickly caught are facing new charges, and may have made a decision which will cost them, according to Pike County Jailer Brian Morris.
According to Morris, on Feb. 3, Johnny Ray Dotson, 39, of Right Fork of Pounding Mill, Freeburn, and Paul Ford, 39, of Redale Road, Pikeville, were on a work release crew in the Grapevine area when they were able to walk away.
Morris said the jail immediately contacted Kentucky State Police and the Pike County Sheriff’s Office and KSP arrested Dotson and Ford less than hour away and about half of a mile away from the work site from which they’d walked away.
Both were returned to the jail, where they were charged with second-degree escape.
Morris said both men are now facing the consequences of costly actions.
“They will both have probably five years added onto their sentences,” Morris said. “This really cost them for a 45-minute joy walk.”
According to Kentucky Department of Corrections records, Dotson was being held in the jail to serve a five-year sentence on a charge of theft, on which he was convicted in Boone County. Prior to the new charges, the expiration of his sentence was scheduled for February 2024.
Ford, records show, was serving a one-year sentence on charges of bail jumping and first-degree possession of methamphetamine. Records also show his sentence was set to expire in October.
Both Dotson and Ford pleaded not guilty to the new charge Feb. 7 before Pike District Judge Robert Wright.