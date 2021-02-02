Local health officials provided an update on Pike County’s COVID-19 cases, including seven new confirmed COVID-related deaths, and more details on registration for Phase 1c.
Anyone 60 years old or older can now register for a COVID-19 vaccination at, pmcvaccine.com. This is the only group from Phase 1c that can register for a vaccination.
Pike County Public Health Director Tammy Riley said that any populations who meet the criteria for Phase 1a, Phase 1b or anyone who is 60 years old or older can register for a COVID-19 vaccine at, pmcvaccine.com.
“The health department is continuing to finish booster doses for first responders and school personnel,” Riley said. “Pikeville Medical is continuing their PMC vaccine registration for any remaining 1a or early 1b recipients, but they have opened the door for registration for 60 years of age or older. So for that 1c category, only if you meet the criteria of 60 or older, you do have the opportunity to go ahead and register at, pmc.vaccine.com, and I encourage individuals to do that.”
The other populations that fall in Phase 1c — anyone older than 16 years-old with highest-risk conditions for COVID-19 (as classified by the CDC) and all frontline essential workers — cannot register for a vaccination yet.
“We are working with the Department for Public Health and waiting on additional guidance and direction for addressing the entire demographic that which fall under 1c,” Riley said. “1c will be the largest phasing of all the phases for the vaccine rollout, and it is going to be the most challenging due to the sheer numbers. Public Health’s working on several potential solutions, but we’re waiting on more information from the Department for Public Health as far as allocation, timing of the allocation and potential locations for vaccination sites.”
According to PMC, the number of vaccines they receive from the state is a limited weekly allocation, and vaccinations will be scheduled and administered based on the order they receive them. Depending on the number of requests, it may take a few weeks before patients are scheduled for an appointment time.
The vaccination phases consist of Phase 1a, Phase 1b, Phase 1c, Phase 2, Phase 3 and Phase 4. Phase 2 includes Kentuckians who are 40 years old or older, Phase 3 includes Kentuckians 16 years old or older and Phase 4 includes children under the age of 16 years old if the vaccine is approved for this age group. The state’s plan was developed based on recommendations from the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP) with the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Riley encouraged the public to visit, www.pikecountyhealth.com, visit the Pike County Health Department’s Facebook page or email, info@pikecountyhealth.com, for more information. Riley said that anyone 70 years old or older who has difficulty registering for a vaccination can call the Pike County Health Department at, (606) 509-5500. For more information on the CDC’s “high-risk” groups, visit, https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/your-health/need-to-know.html.
Seven deaths from COVID in recent days
Riley also provided an update on the county’s COVID-19 cases. As of presstime Feb. 1, Pike County’s total number of cases was 4,757 cases, with 1,360 of those being active cases. 3,351 people were considered recovered, and 46 Pike County residents have died from the virus so far, which is an increase of seven deaths confirmed since presstime Jan. 28.
Additionally, as of Jan. 31, there were 57 patients currently being hospitalized for COVID-19 in Pike County’s hospitals, with 23 of them being Pike County residents.
In the month of January, Pike County saw about 1,561 total reported cases. That is greater than the total number of COVID-19 cases reported in the month of December, which was 1,255 cases. Despite this, Riley said, that number of January cases was less than what they expected.
“That is significantly less than what we had anticipated,” Riley said. “If the growth we saw the first week of January had continued, we would have been well into 2,000 cases. When I look at Jan. 7, we had 441 cases that first week of January, and those cases didn’t appear to be slowing down. When you get into exponential growth, you expect the next week is going to surpass the week prior unless we saw something plateau, which we did. That was the best-case scenario, and that’s what happened.”
Local COVID-19 data is reported to the Pike County Health Department by local healthcare providers. They follow a stringent reporting process to the state, and each case is thoroughly reviewed. Therefore, the data will not match the state’s COVID-19 informational website, kycovid19.ky.gov.
For more information about Pike County’s cases, visit, www.pikecountyhealth.com. The Pike County Health Department is located at 119 River Drive, and it can be reached at, (606) 437-5500. For more information on the state’s vaccination plan, visit the state’s COVID-19 informational website, kycovid19.ky.gov.
