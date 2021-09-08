The Appalachian Wireless Arena recently announced a well-known band that will be featured at the venue this December, and extra safety measures will be taken at the concert to help mitigate the potential spread of COVID-19.
Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit will perform at the Appalachian Wireless Arena at 8 p.m. on Dec. 12. Tickets range in price from $35.50 to $89.50, and pre-sale will take place at 10 a.m. on Sept. 9, with general sale starting at 10 a.m. on Sept. 10. The band performs folk and country rock music, and its latest album, “Reunions,” released in 2020.
Josh Kesler, Appalachian Wireless Arena’s Senior Director for Sales and Marketing, said this will be the first time that the band and the artist will perform in Pikeville at the arena, and he encouraged everyone to come and enjoy the show.
“They are a very popular artist and a very popular band,” Kesler said. “Everywhere they go, the shows have been filling out so they are definitely a show you don’t want to miss.”
At the request of the performers, extra safety precautions will be taken at the show in order to help mitigate the spread of COVID-19. All attendees of the event must be fully vaccinated against the virus, which means that they must receive both doses of the two-dose Pfizer or Moderna vaccine, or one dose of the single-dose Johnson&Johnson vaccine. The attendees must be fully vaccinated and wait at least two weeks after the final dose, no later than Nov. 28.
Attendees must bring an ID and provide proof of vaccination with an original vaccination card, a copy of their vaccination card or a picture of their vaccination card. The name on the vaccination card must match the name on the person’s ID. All members of a person’s party must be fully vaccinated. There can be medical exceptions with a note from a doctor. Children under the age of 12 years old who attend are required to wear masks inside the venue.
“It’s for the safety of the patrons, it’s for the safety of his crew and it’s for the safety of his bandmates,” Kesler said, regarding the vaccination policy. “And, quite frankly, people are ready to go back to business, too, and that’s pretty much what it came down to. With the extra precautions, they’re ready to not cancel the events. They’re ready to get going.”
Tickets can be purchased at the Community Trust Bank Box Office at 126 Main Street, or on Ticketmaster. For more information on these events and the latest from the Appalachian Wireless Arena, call, (606)444-5500, visit, www.appalachianwirelessarena.com, or visit the Appalachian Wireless Arena Facebook page.
Please contact your local healthcare provider for more information about COVID-19 vaccines and contact your preferred pharmacy regarding available vaccines.