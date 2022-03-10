A Jenkins man accused of several felony charges, including rape and kidnapping, was found not guilty of all charges by a Pike County jury.
After a two-day trial before Pike Circuit Judge Eddy Coleman which began March 1, the jury found Robert Caldwell, 37, of Beefhide Creek Road, Jenkins, not guilty of charges of first-degree rape, first-degree sodomy, kidnapping and second-degree assault, related to an incident that was alleged to have occurred in March 2020.
The verdict was returned on March 3.
Pike Commonwealth’s Attorney Bill Slone said after the trial that while his office, which was represented by Assistant Commonwealth’s Attorney Donald Smith in the case, was disappointed in the result, that they respect the process.
“We’re disappointed in the verdict, but we respect the jury’s decision,” he said, adding the court system is set up so that the burden is on the prosecution in criminal cases. “The job of the prosecutor is not to seek convictions, but to see that justice is done and, in this case, it was left to the jury to determine what that is."
Caldwell was represented at trial by Stephen Owens.