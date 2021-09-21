A Pike County man was indicted last week on felony DUI charges in connection with three separate 2021 incidents, each of which could result in him receiving a sentence of as much as 20 years if convicted.
According to court documents, on Sept. 15, a Pike County grand jury returned the three indictments against Eric D. Bentley, 36, of Dorton-Jenkins Highway, Jenkins, each of which include both charges of fourth or greater offense DUI and being a persistent felony offender in the first degree (a class B felony which carries a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison).
The indictments against Bentley include:
• One for a Sept. 1 incident in which he was charged with, in addition to felony DUI and being a persistent felony offender — driving on a DUI-suspended license — possession of drug paraphernalia and unauthorized use of a motor vehicle.
• One for a July 26 incident, in which he was charged with — in addition to felony DUI and being a persistent felony offender — receiving stolen property, obscuring the identity of a machine and driving on a suspended license.
• One for a May 18 incident in which he was charged with — in addition to felony DUI and being a persistent felony offender — driving on a DUI-suspended license.
Other indictments handed down by the grand jury last week included:
• Timothy Anderson, 41, of East Rasnick Bottom, Elkhorn City, on charges of first-degree possession of a controlled substance and public intoxication.
• Jerry Riley, 44, of Powells Creek Road, and Lealashea Sargent, 30, of Coon Branch, Pikeville, on charges of first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (two counts) and possession of drug paraphernalia. Sargent was also indicted on charges of first-degree promoting contraband, identity theft, driving on a suspended license and a traffic charge.
• James Worrix, 27, of Grapevine Road, Phyllis, on charges of first-degree fleeing or evading police, first-degree wanton endangerment (two counts), first-degree criminal mischief (two counts), second-offense DUI, being a persistent felony offender in the second degree, resisting arrest, driving on a suspended license and a traffic charge.
• Darren Johnson, 30, of Sugar Camp Road, Robinson Creek, on charges of first-degree possession of a controlled substance and traffic charges.
• Tierra Fonner, 27, of Fifth Street, Phelps, on charges of bribery of a public servant, first-degree possession of a controlled substance, DUI, second-degree possession of a controlled substance and third-degree possession of a controlled substance.
• Russell Roberts, 25, of Elkhorn Creek Road, Ashcamp, on charges of first-degree possession of a controlled substance (two counts), second-degree possession of a controlled substance, DUI and a traffic charge.
• Charles Scott, 57, of Mill Mountain, Lookout, on charges of second-degree burglary, possession of marijuana and third-degree criminal mischief.
• Keene M. Johnson, 43, of Ferguson Lane, Pikeville, on charges of first-degree possession of a controlled substance, second-degree disorderly conduct and public intoxication.
• Timmy Rose, 33, of Loggins Road, Belfry, on charges of third-degree burglary and theft.
• Christopher Hamilton, 41, of Ky. 979, Teaberry, on charges of theft, second-degree disorderly conduct, public intoxication and being a persistent felony offender in the first degree.
• Christopher Cunningham, 39, of Riverview Drive, Pikeville, on charges of first-degree possession of a controlled substance and third-degree possession of a controlled substance.
• Christopher Noble Conn, 30, of Darley Creek, Pikeville, on charges of first-degree bail jumping and being a persistent felony offender in the second degree.
• Wesley Howell, 54, of Chloe Road, Pikeville, on a charge of first-degree bail jumping.
• Randall D. Mullins, 42, of Old Penny Highway, Virgie, on a charge of first-degree bail jumping.
• Donnie Robinette, 44, of Railroad Circle, Betsy Layne, on a charge of first-degree bail jumping.
• Amber Chaney, 29, of Upper Chloe Road, Pikeville, on a charge of complicity to second-degree assault.
• Briteny L. Johnson, 31, of Upper Chloe Road, Pikeville, on a charge of complicity to second-degree assault.
• Teresa Taylor, 52, of Upper Chloe Road, Pikeville, on a charge of complicity to second-degree assault.
• David Taylor, 36, of Upper Chloe Road, Pikeville, on a misdemeanor charge of fourth-degree assault.
• Henry Bevins, 44, of Old Shelbiana Road, Pikeville, on charges of first-degree possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and public intoxication.
• John William Chaney Jr., 41, of Regina-Belcher Highway, Elkhorn City, on charges of first-degree bail jumping and being a persistent felony offender in the first degree.
• Tabitha Slone, 46, of Jefferson Street, Pikeville, on charges of second-degree burglary and theft.
• Daniel Murray, 34, of Neptune Road, St. Augustine, Fla., on charges of first-degree possession of a controlled substance, resisting arrest and possession of marijuana.
• Anthony Michael Conrad, 48, of Jay Street, Pikeville, on charges of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and second-degree criminal abuse.
• David Ferguson, 48, of West Chestnut Street, Louisville, on a charge of first-degree possession of a controlled substance.
• Ermel Wolford, 41, of 2nd Street, Pikeville, on charges of tampering with physical evidence, first-degree possession of a controlled substance, second-degree fleeing or evading police, resisting arrest, third-degree terroristic threatening, possession of drug paraphernalia, second-degree disorderly conduct, public intoxication and being a persistent felony offender in the first degree.
• Christopher Keith Adkins, 37, of Main Street, Willisburg, on charges of first-degree possession of a controlled substance (two counts), possession of drug paraphernalia, driving on a DUI-suspended license, possession of marijuana and a traffic charge.
Editor’s note: An indictment is merely an accusation and the defendant is presumed innocent until, and unless, proven guilty.