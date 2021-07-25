Excited to get back in the workforce, employers and applicants met at the Coal Run Community Center on July 13, seeking new prospects.
The Job Fair was hosted by partner agencies Big Sandy Area Community Action, Kentucky Career Center, and Eastern Kentucky Concentrated Employment Program. This was the first in person job fair held by the organizations since Oct. 2019.
“It’s all about trying to get people back to work,” said BSACAP Workforce Services Director Erica Ash. “Everyone that’s been drawing unemployment insurance benefits, been laid off, we’re here to help connect them with employers and get them back in the workforce.”
The fair was the kickoff of EKCEP’s “hire-a-bration” event, which will see similar job fairs across the region in the coming weeks. The organization is planning to host their Annual Fall Mega-Job Fair later in the year, according to BSACAP Career Advisor Joey Osborne.
“Every employer I’ve talked to is looking for somebody,” said Osborne.
Among the employers on sight for the day were Appalachian Regional Healthcare, Pikeville Medical Center, Mountain Enterprises, Inc., Wright Underground Concrete, Appalachian Wireless, TransAmerica Agency Network and Digital Careers Now. BSACAP Career Advisors were on hand at the event to assist jobseekers in finding the career path they were best suited. Career Advisors can also help people earn credentials, find education and training opportunities, and obtain financial assistance for certain fields.
For area hospitals, such as those in the Appalachian Regional Healthcare system and Pikeville Medical Center, a mix of specialized workers, such as Licensed Practical Nurses and Registered Nurses, trade positions, and operation positions, such as food service, clinical personnel and clerical, are desired. Individuals seeking at-home employment were also able to seek information with Digital Careers Now, working with General Dynamic Information Technology, to provide remote positions assisting customers through incoming calls. Initial training for the Customer Service Representative positions will be done in Paintsville, with workers then provided equipment to begin working from home.
BSACAP Career Advisors were also able to provide information on the Team Kentucky Back to Work Incentive Program. To help with the current rate of unemployment in the state, Governor Andy Beshear created the program. Those aged 18 and older who have been displaced from their previous employer and rejoin the workforce between June 24, 2021 and July 30, 2021 will be eligible for a $1,500 incentive payment. Applications will be open beginning Aug. 2, 2021 and close Oct. 1, 2021. The program is available to the first 15,000 deemed qualifying and is not guaranteed.
For more upcoming hiring events or to speak to a Career Advisor, visit bsacap.org/wioa, call, (606) 789-2857, or email, CareerHelp@bsacap.org.
Big Sandy Area Community Action Program is a nonprofit organization dedicated to providing a vast array of services, such as employment and training assistance, weatherization of homes, and area Head Start programs, in order to assist individuals and families in obtaining self-sufficiency. Through collaborative efforts of community and organizational partnerships, BSACAP seeks to improve the overall quality of life within Floyd, Johnson, Martin, Magoffin, and Pike County communities. To learn more about BSACAP and their programs, visit, www.bsacap.org, follow them on Facebook, or call the service office in your county.