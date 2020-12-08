A Johnson County man died in a two-vehicle crash Dec. 7 in Pikeville.
According to Det. Bruce Collins, with the Pikeville Police Department, at approximately 7 a.m., Pikeville Fire/EMS and the Pikeville Police Department responded to a report of a two-vehicle crash on U.S. 23 in front of Extreme Powersports and near the entrance of Ratliff Creek.
Collins said that the preliminary investigation into the crash indicates Brandon Hamilton of Van Lear was driving a 2004 Toyota Tacoma pickup truck southbound on the roadway when he lost control of the truck which exited the shoulder, hit the guardrail, then re-entered the roadway and traveled into the northbound lanes.
At that point, Collins said, Hamilton’s vehicle was struck by a Whayne Supply vehicle driven by William Younce.
Collins said Younce was not injured in the crash but Hamilton was pronounced dead at the scene by Pike County Deputy Coroner Zeb Hampton.
The crash remains under investigation, Collins said.
Due to the collision, U.S. 23 was shut down for several hours as police and fire cleared the scene.
