Both a Johnson County Sheriff’s deputy and a suspect who allegedly led officers on a vehicle pursuit are recovering after both were injured in an exchange of gunfire.
According to a statement from Johnson County Sheriff Doug Saylor, at approximately 8:50 p.m. on Aug. 18, officers with the Paintsville Police Department attempted to initiate a traffic stop on a vehicle driven by Paul Tipton Jr.
The statement said the chase went from Ky. 321 to U.S. 23 and then onto Ky. 201, where Kentucky State Police and Johnson County Deputy Dennis Hutchinson joined in the low speed pursuit in a support capacity.
The pursuit, the statement said, ended approximately one mile across the Lawrence County line, where Tipton stopped. The statement said an exchange of gunfire occurred, during which Hutchinson was struck on the right side of his forehead.
Tipton, the statement said, was shot multiple times during the exchange.
Hutchinson, the statement said, was immediately placed in a vehicle and transported to meet with Paintsville EMS, which transported him directly to Pikeville Medical Center.
Tipton, the statement said, was transported to Three Rivers Medical Center in Louisa before being taken to Pikeville Medical Center.
The incident remains under investigation by Kentucky State Police Post 14 in Ashland.
Saylor said in the statement that he is grateful for the support Hutchinson received at the scene.
“I would like to express my sincere thanks and gratitude to the multiple responding agencies that assisted in expediting the transfer of Deputy Hutchinson to receive the much-needed medical attention,” Saylor said.