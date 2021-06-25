PAINTSVILLE — After a long day with 14 total events aimed at showcasing all of the adventure tourism and trail-related activities Johnson County has to offer, Johnson County Judge-Executive Mark McKenzie spoke to a crowd gathered at the 404 Downtown Pavilion in Paintsville and called the event a success.
"I serve as county Judge-Executive and have the privilege to do so for Johnson County, a great county, my home county and a place I love dearly, and I also get to wear a hat with the (Paintsville/Johnson County) Chamber of Commerce, where I serve as president," McKenzie said. "The (chamber) is also key to be the voice of our business community, so they have also been a big part of what has happened today and we want to thank everybody who has been a part of this and participated and taken their time."
McKenzie said that the event being in its inaugural year, was a learning experience for everyone involved — and that Trail Day would return and continue to grow.
"This was the inaugural event ... and you obviously learn a lot, but overall, we're happy, with the level of participation of you as individuals but also with our community partners and organizations," McKenzie said. "We obviously look forward to the future years of it, and we're going to continue to learn and grow and make this event even more so, going forward. It's been a great day and hopefully everyone has recognized that we have a lot of great trails, whether you want to walk it, bike it, float down it, ride it or whatever you want to do. We have a lot of opportunities. I think we all knew they were here, but maybe we didn't bring it all together in one day ... we kind of said, 'Pick a trail,' ... we had the Jeep Club involved, we had a movie at the SIPP that was sponsored by the (Johnson County Public Library), and you also just saw an ATV parade, as well as the Jeeps, and I think that was a first for us, so we're proud to be first in that."
McKenzie took time to thank Patriot RV, who sponsored the event overall, as well as several other sponsors, including YPK Motorsports, who sponsored the ATV Parade and Show, prize sponsor Appalachian Wireless, Citizens Bank of Kentucky, King's Daughters Medical Center, Bocook Engineering, Walmart of Paintsville, Porter, Banks, Baldwin & Shaw, PLLC, Wildcat Tire & Auto and Pro-Fitness Multisports.
Prizes were given out after being selected by what McKenzie called the most "neutral person" he knew, a young boy named Dominic Reagan Rice, escorted by his father, Adam Rice.
McKenzie then welcomed Paintsville/Johnson County Trail Town Catalyst and Johnson County Representative to the Kentucky Mountain Regional Recreation Authority Lara Pack, who spoke about the future of ATV trails in Johnson County and the potential this would present for economic development in the region after the final event of the day — the ATV Parade and Show.
"We're going to talk about ATVs, ... there is the (KMRRA) and Johnson County has a representative in that ... and she represents us well with that and there's some developments that have occurred in the last few weeks in a good way, that we think is going to explode our opportunities with ATVs. She's going to take a couple of minutes and explain that to you," McKenzie said.
"I won't keep you very long, but I want you to understand just how wonderful it is that we have had this icebreaker with the ATV parade, because we are right on the verge of having official ATV trails in Eastern Kentucky to rival those of Hatfield-McCoy, the Spearhead Trails and the Tennessee trails. The significance of that is just unbelievable," Pack said. "Last year, the Hatfield-McCoy Trails System made $38 million, among six counties. That could mean a lot of changes in our area if that revenue is here."
Pack then explained that Johnson County had become a voting member of the KMRRA board as of 2020 and that the organization had recently hired an executive director and two land agents to complete mapping and leasing for trails in the area. According to Pack, the opportunities such a trails system would present are myriad and their benefits expand far beyond just those who enjoy trail riding.
"This is more than just riding an ATV, this means opportunity for everybody ... a good example is a coal miner who lost his job in Gilbert, West Virginia in 2013. He was still 10 years from retirement, didn't have another job to go to. Hatfield-McCoy provided his family an opportunity to put one cabin on their property right next to the trail," Pack said. "That one cabin, now, is 13 cabins, a restaurant, an ATV repair shop and an RV sales fair that happens on their property and they are continually booked until 2023. That could mean big stuff for us here in Johnson County. So, I'm really excited that we had the icebreaker, we have the support of local government, the Judge-Executive has been ever-so supportive and this means a lot to us to have this ATV ride tonight, because we've got to get them used to seeing them, y'all. It's going to happen a lot."
Pack then presented awards to two of the ATVs who participated in the parade, one for "Muddiest Outfit," which was presented to Roger and Susan Vanhoose, and welcomed Daniel Music, a representative of the East KY Mud Bugs, who then presented another trophy to Blake Crumpler, Sales Manager at McCoy Motorsports, who won the award for "Best Decorated."
"Just to wrap things up, there's a lot of ATV clubs to join, there's unofficial trails, we're going to be hosting two rides throughout the summer, come out and join us, we always have landowner permission, and if you're a landowner and you're interested in having a trail going by you, near you, or through your land, contact me. We have a land agent in place, and there's lots and lots of opportunity, folks ... and I am ten kinds of excited about keeping it going," Pack said. "Just call me, we'll sit down and talk and have some coffee or something, watch Gunsmoke and sort it out. Thank you all for coming out."
Food was provided by Munchies Food Truck, booked for the event by Paintsville Tourism, who also hosted a pop-up market in the 404 Downtown Pavilion. Musical performers Waylon Ray Nelson and Bill Dotson rounded out the event.
Other events included a Story Walk and Nature Walk and Photography Tips (guided by nature photographer Ray Reeder) on the Kiwanis Trail at Paintsville Lake, a Hike and Yoga at the Blanton Branch Outdoor Classroom P.L.A.N.E.T. Edible Trail and another hike of the edible trail hosted by the Johnson County Extension Office Family and Consumer Sciences Program and Extension Homemakers, a horseback ride at the Glade Branch Trail Head, a Bike Ride at the Dawkins Line Rail Trail, the Chatterwha Trace River Run kayaking excursion and the ATV Parade and Show Off, all hosted by the PJC Trail Town Committee.
Also included were Paintsville Historic Walking Tours and a showing of Trail Magic: The Grandma Gatewood Story at the SIPP Theatre, all hosted by the Johnson County Public Library as well as a Jeep Ride hosted by the Johnson County Jeep Club.
Safety for the events was provided by the Paintsville Police Department, the Johnson County Sheriff's Office, Oil Springs Fire and Rescue's Swift Water Rescue Team, West Van Lear Fire Department and Rockhouse Fire Department, who provided safety for the Dawkins Line Bike Ride.
McKenzie said the event was one of the first steps in putting into place the Community Strategic Plan decided upon by the residents of the county more than a year and a half ago.
"Folks, this is what it's all about — this is what we try to do as a community, everybody bring what they've got, their talents and skills and that's what makes this a great community and this is a great statement fo us going forward ... some of you may not know, that over a year-and-a-half ago, we did a community strategic plan and we asked for input from the community ... we said, 'What do you want for your community,' because it's your community, it's our community and we all want what's best for it ... 1,500 people filled out surveys and told us what they wanted us to do ... Guess what one of the things they wanted was, they wanted more things to do, so here we are," McKenzie said. "This is just one step in that direction and there is more to come. We know the last 14 months slowed us down a lot of activites but we're moving on ... the community strategic plan was a key thing for us, because it gives us our direction on where we go and what we do to help represent and do everything we can for those in our communities.
"Today highlighted our natural resources and it provided an opportunity for our local organizations to work together and build their relationships," McKenzie continued. "It was just a good day. It was just a good day."