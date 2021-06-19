PAINTSVILLE — Johnson County will play host to an event focused on promoting the area's potential for adventure tourism on June 19, which will also feature an ATV parade through Paintsville ending with a "show off" event on Main Street, according to a statement from the Paintsville/Johnson County Trail Town Committee's Johnson County Offroad Association which said the event was aimed at raising awareness of upcoming ATV trails within the county.
The parade will feature a police escort, according to Trail Town Catalyst Lara Pack, and will be starting from unloading at 6 p.m. in the former K-Mart parking lot on Ky. Rt. 321 and driving down the road southbound and crossing the Veteran's Memorial Bridge to its ending point on Main Street, where the ATV's will be setup for a "Show Off' event until 8 p.m.
"(The ATV and side-by-side riders) can enjoy visiting with other riders from around the community, share trails, show off their vehicles, enjoy live music provided by Paintsville Tourism and food vendors as well as a pop-up market," Pack said, detailing the features of the event.
Pack said she was excited about the event, especially given the growing popularity of rural areas and outdoor activities and adventure tourism.
"Here's the exciting thing — this is the icebreaker, the tide-turner. This is the thing that lets the community know that this isn't just a dream, although it is a dream, but this is something that's getting ready to become a reality," Pack said. "The reason being is a lot of behind-the-scenes work and planning had to be done to make it a reality. This event is the thing that announces to the public that this is a reality."
The idea, Pack said, is that there are currently nine voting counties in Eastern Kentucky who are part of the First Frontier Appalachian Trails plan, and that these ATV trails, which are known to many locals but are in the process of being professionally surveyed and mapped -- with two new positions recently filled with the Kentucky Mountain Regional Recreation Authority to perform these duties as well as obtain leases from landowners. Thanks to these recent developments, Pack said, ATV trails in Johnson County should be a reality as soon as summer of 2022 by incorporating the many unofficial trails already in use in the county.
"We're at the stage now, where the authority has hired an executive director and two land and mapping agents," Pack said. "Their job will be to look at our unofficial trails and map them officially and obtain land leases so that we can market them officially. We hired two individuals who, collectively, have almost 60 years of experience with navigating, mapping and obtaining land leases, so, these are not rookies. These two men know what they're doing."
Pack said one of the purposes of the parade was to challenge the perception that ATV trail riding was a pastime only for young people who partake in dangerous activities, damage the ecosystem and behave recklessly.
"They've invested a good deal of money into the equipment that they use to pursue these activities, we're talking about people who have tens of thousands of dollars invested in this equipment, they're not out there looking to damage people's land, they're not out there looking to trash things, they're on expensive pieces of equipment that they've purchased and insured for these outdoor adventures," Pack said. "They're responsible adults. Just by the nature of what they do, they're good stewards of nature, they're wanting to enjoy the pristine overlooks and the holler trails and the experience of being free in the hills that we all enjoy."
Pack said the economic impact of creating an off-road trail destination could not be understated and could create a local economy and give rise to entrepreneurs, tax money, and more that would benefit our county and the counties around us.
"The industry is full of people with disposable income, who responsibly spend that income and plan family vacations lasting, on average, four to seven days, so if you get a family of people, or multiple families, in your area, the economic impact of that is a really good capture of dollars for our community," Pack said.
All locals who enjoy trail riding and have ATVs and off-road equipment are welcome to attend and participate in the parade and show as well as any visitors from outside the area — as well as enjoy the myriad other activities available as part of Trail Days earlier in the day, from edible trail hikes, yoga, kayaking, biking, horse trails and too many features to name, starting early in the morning of this upcoming Saturday, June 19.
"This is the culminating event for Trail Town for that day, and it's the Johnson County Off-Road Association, which is the part of Trail Town that deals with ATVs, and we want everyone to come out, if you have a four-wheeler, a dirtbike, a side-by-side, whatever it is that you use to enjoy off-road trailing in the hills of Johnson County," Pack said. "Come out, bring that equipment, and let's use this event as an ice-breaker to normalize what we see as our future."
For more information, visit the Facebook page for Johnson County Trail Day 2021 by searching for it by name to learn of all of the free opportunities available for any outdoor enthusiast, including a Historic Walking Tour of Paintsville and a Story Walk hosted by the Johnson County Public Library, a Downtown Mini-Market hosted by Paintsville Tourism at the 404 Downtown Pavillion, a showing of Trail Magic: The Grandma Gatewood Story at the Historic SIPP Theater, a horseback Paintsville Lake Trail Ride, and many, many more events slated to create an all-day trail experience.