A student Mathlete from Johnson County Middle School took top honors at the KY Big Sandy Chapter Invitational MATHCOUNTS Competition on February 25, 2021. The competition was held virtually this year.
The top individual overall is Timothy B. Ferguson from Johnson County Middle School. His coach is Jackie Meade. The top individual is awarded a four-year instate scholarship ($3,000/year for 4 years) to the University of Kentucky College of Engineering, a four-year $1,000 scholarship to Western Kentucky University, and a $500 scholarship from the Kentucky Society of Professional Engineers.
The second and third place finishers overall are Andrew A. Ferguson and Allara G. Parsons, both from Pikeville Junior High School (Coach Ginger Mullins). The fourth-place finisher is Hannah Hall from Wesley Christian School (Coach Jeff Wagner).
These top four finishers will now advance to the Kentucky state competition, to be held virtually on March 25, 2021.
More than 100,000 students across the United States participate each year in the MATHCOUNTS Competition Series, a national math event that aims to build confidence and problem-solving skills for students who participate. Programs like MATHCOUNTS are critical to preparing students to succeed in science, technology, engineering or mathematics (STEM) careers of the future.
Leadership at the local level of the MATHCOUNTS Competition Series is provided by members of the Big Sandy Chapter of the Kentucky Society of Professional Engineers.
The National Sponsors of MATHCOUNTS Foundation are Raytheon Company, U.S. Department of Defense STEM, Northrop Grumman Foundation, National Society of Professional Engineers, CNA Insurance, Texas Instruments Incorporated, 3Mgives, Art of Problem Solving and NextThought. MATHCOUNTS was founded by the National Society of Professional Engineers, National Council of Teachers of Mathematics and CNA Insurance.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.