A hard-fought race for Pike County judge-executive ended with the incumbent on top and voters chose the county’s first new property valuation administrator in more than two decades as they went to the polls for the May 17 primary election.
Pike County Judge-Executive Ray Jones won a second term in office, beating challenger Prentis Adkins by nearly 1,400 votes.
Speaking after the election, Jones wanted to thank his supporters, especially his family.
“First of all, I want to thank my wife Paula and my kids for all their support and understanding,” Jones said. “They went through a lot during this campaign.
“I want to thank all the people who voted for me, placed signs and just encouraged me,” Jones said. “To the people who didn’t vote for me, I will work to win your trust as I’ll be an advocate for all the people. I look forward to moving Pike County forward.”
Jones said that although times are tough right now, he sees positive things on the way for the county.
“We all need to work together and look forward,” Jones said. “I’m very humbled and honored to serve again as judge-executive.”
There is no Republican challenger in the race and, barring any write-in campaign, Jones will have no challenge in the general election.
After 23 years, Pike Property Valuation Administrator Lonnie Osborne resigned and withdrew from the race, leaving the Democratic nomination to be decided between Kevin Auton and Cullen Hall. Auton won over Hall by just 100 votes, and, barring a write-in campaign, will take the office.
In the race for Pike County Coroner, Democrat Kevin Hall defeated his opponent Zebedee “Zeb” Hampton. Hall will face Republican Brenda Johnson in November.
For Pike County Sheriff, incumbent Democrat Rodney Scott had no democratic challengers and will face Republican Keith D. Hall who defeated his opponent Justice Little in the primary.
In the Pike County Clerks race, Republican Darrell Pugh defeated his opponent Sammy Wilson. Pugh will face incumbent Democrat Rhonda Taylor in November. Taylor had no opposition in the primary.
In the race for County Commissioner District 1, Democrat Ronnie Robertson defeated his challenger Jackie Justice. Robertson will face Republican Ronald D. Scott in November. Scott had no primary opposition.
For County Commissioner District 2, Republican Clinard “Bubby” Adkins defeated three primary opponents. In November, Adkins will face incumbent Jason Tackett who won the democratic primary.
In the County Commissioner District 3 race, Brian Booth defeated his democratic opponents in the primary. Booth will face Republican Orville Crit Blackburn in November. Blackburn had no primary opposition.
In the race for Pike County Attorney, the incumbent Democrat Kevin Keene will face Republican Paul Howard Jr. in November. Neither Keene or Howard had primary opponents.
For Constable District 1, Democrat Danny Scott defeated Billy Kendrick. Scott will face Jamie Kidd who won the Republican primary in November.
In the race for Constable District 2, Democrat James “JR” Damron defeated Robert Thacker in the primary. In November, Damron will face Republican Alvin D. Newsome who won the Republican primary.
For Justice of the Peace District 1, Donnie G. Skaggs had no primary opponents and no challengers in the General Election.
Justice of the Peace District 2, Neither party’s candidate had opposition which sets up the General Election in November between Democrat Billy Blankenship and Republican Mark S. Brown.
For Justice of the Peace District 3, there is only one candidate and that is Republican Gary James Tomlin.
In the race for State Representative in the 94th district, Republican Jacob D. Justice defeated his opponents in the primary. Justice will face incumbent Democrat Angie Hatton who had no opposition in the primary.
In the 95th district for State Representative, Republican Brandon Spencer defeated his opponent and will face Democrat incumbent Ashley Tackett-Laferty in November.
And in the 97th State Representative district, Republican Bobby McCool will face Democrat Barbi Ann Maynard in November.