With the conclusion of 2021 and the expectations of what is to come in 2022, Pike Judge-Executive Ray Jones is optimistic about the future of the county.
“I think the last two years of COVID, the fact we were able to provide basically every service the county provides, even the service that were limited, we tried to get things opened back up and made accommodations for those that had to be limited,” Jones said. “The biggest issue was the senior citizens centers, even though we don’t run the day-to-day operations, they wouldn’t be able to operate without the subsidy from the county.”
“They were just getting able to open back up and had to shut back down because of the delta variant of COVID,” Jones said. “A lot of people got sick from the delta variant, and we had a lot of deaths last summer.”
“We certainly encourage people to get vaccinated, even though some people get break through cases, you really don’t see a lot of people die that had the vaccine,” Jones said. “COVID has changed the way both businesses and government operate.”
Outside of COVID, Jones said the county is moving forward on several issues.
“The big issue going forward is we have to get this landfill done,” Jones said. “We are going to be really close on whether or not we can get the permit application through and get the expansion constructed before the existing landfill is full.
“And if we hadn’t started working on this on day one of my administration,” Jones said. “This would have been a major issue for everybody in the county.”
“If that landfill shuts down, and that garbage had to be hauled to Ashland, and you start paying the transportation cost of 60,000 tons per year plus paying $40 a ton for them to take it, our solid waste bills could have easily doubled,” Jones explained. “But we are moving diligently on that project as we are close to finishing the administrative phase on the landfill expansion application and I expect that shortly. Then it goes to the technical phase.”
Jones said another very important issue is replacing the aging radio system the volunteer fire departments and EMS units use. That issue was discussed again during the final regular scheduled meeting of the fiscal court on Dec. 21.
“If you don’t have basic communication for our first responders then all the other equipment isn’t going to help,” Jones said. “We saw that in western Kentucky with the tornados that hit that area and that should be an eye opener here that we have to be prepared and that radio system is a big part of that.”
Another big issue on the agenda of the future of the county is the development of a trail system that could bring in tourism dollars into the county, especially in the Phelps and Elkhorn City areas, both hit hard by the downturn in the coal industry.
“The trail system is a very difficult project and very complicated because you’re trying to do a system across the largest geographical county in Kentucky with no state funding, with a lot of volunteer help and limited county resources,” Jones explained. “But we’re making progress.”
“We’re getting leases done and this is going to be our own trail system,” Jones said.
Jones said with the property the county acquired at Flatwoods at Dorton through the Big Sandy lease and the property the county was able to get donated or acquired from Kentucky Power which equals nearly 6,000 acres, that was the logical place to begin with the trail system.
“The next piece of land we’re trying to get the leases with Kentucky Berwin onboard,” Jones said. “We believe that there’s a lot of economic possibilities with people coming in which will help restaurants, retail, hotels and gasoline stations, these people are going to be spending money here.”
Jones again reiterated that the trail system will not replace lost coal jobs, but it is a huge piece of the puzzle.
Jones said that, when this court began its term, they were somewhat handicapped by some of the things it didn’t have.
“Previous courts really didn’t invest a lot into tourism,” Jones said. “There was no plan to expand the landfill, no industrial sites available to the county.
“What this court did was to put a plan together pretty quick,” Jones said. “We addressed the solid waste system, we would have been a lot further along on the trail system had it not been for COVID and we began working on industrial sites. I said this publicly and I’ll say it again, just because you have an industrial site does not mean you are going to be successful in bringing in businesses, but the absolute fact is if you don’t have a site, you won’t bring any businesses in.”
Jones said the only way to move the county forward on so many issues is working together. Jones said the county commissioners are great to work with though they certainly don’t agree on everything.
“But what we agreed not to do is go out here and make a spectacle in a fiscal court meeting,” Jones said. “We’ve had some heated personal conversations outside a court meeting but there’s been a lot of give and take to get things done for the people of Pike County.
“I don’t bring to the table the experience that Commissioner Brian Booth brings with his 30 years in the county road department,” Jones explained. “Ronnie Robinson and Jason Tackett, they’ve got business experiences different from what mine is, but we find a way to work together by using our vastly different experiences for the county.”
“One of the best things I did to move the county forward was to bring Reggie Hickman in as deputy judge,” Jones said. “Reggie with his business background, he’s a Republican and different political party but we both shared the vision that we had to reform Pike County government for it to ever have a shot at working.”
Jones said the challenges going forward will be monumental.
“The number of solid waste customers is declining,” Jones said. “Ten years ago, we had 65,000 people in the county and we’re down to 58,000 now. That’s fewer solid waste customers, less customers to support the water district, it’s fewer families to support your school system.
“One of the things we were able to do, and we’re not done, is we’ve identified over 2,000 customers that were getting their garbage picked up every month for free,” Jones said. “If I have to pay and you have to pay then everyone has to pay so we’ve taken the appropriate steps to correct that.”
Even with all the challenges facing the county in 2022, Jones remains optimistic.
“I’m optimistic about the future, especially if we get this industrial site and the trail system done,” Jones said. “But we’re going to need some help from Frankfort too.
“What we are trying to do is give the county the best chance to have a promising future,” Jones said.