The race for Pike County judge-executive is heating up between incumbent Ray Jones and his opponent in the primary election, Prentis Adkins. Jones initially made charges against Adkins in a political advertisement, which began running this week.
The allegations include charges that Adkins overpriced vehicle parts he sold to the county as a vendor and attempted to get Jones to accept a late bid, a potential legal violation.
“Mr. Adkins mailed bids on 3/13/2019 and the bids were due on 3/14/2019,” Jones said. “We received Adkins’ bids in the mail on 3/15/2019 after the bids were opened.”
Jones alleges that Adkins then contacted him to urge him to go ahead and accept the bid. “I couldn’t and didn’t as that would have had legal implications. Two elected officials came to me and asked me to reopen the bids to see if I could help Adkins. If I accepted the bids after the deadline or rejected the other bids, as Bill Sloane said, it would constitute bid rigging. I wouldn’t do anything to help because it would be illegal and unfair to other vendors who submitted their bids on time.”
Jones continued, “Adkins told me that he missed the deadline once before and the county continued to do business with him and in my opinion it’s wrong and illegal. The next year he (Adkins) placed a bid but his prices weren’t even competitive with the other bidders. Adkins also overcharged for vehicle parts in the past,” Jones alleged. “I would not allow the county to pay for such overpriced parts.”
Kim Geveden, spokesperson for the Adkins campaign responded to the allegations.
“This sounds like much ado about nothing,” Geveden said. “This is just more smoke and mirrors and mudslinging by Jones and I refute these allegations.”
The primary election is May 17. There is no Republican challenger for the office so, barring a write-in campaign, the winner in the primary will be judge-executive for the next four years.