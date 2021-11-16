Pike Judge-Executive Ray Jones concluded a special called meeting of the Pike County Fiscal Court Nov. 5 by looking at what this court has been able to accomplish.
“It’s been a tough couple of years with the pandemic,” Jones said. “We’ve tried to do things straight by the book, tried to do things that are in the best interest of the taxpayers and not wasting money.
“We’ve been trying to do the best job we can, spending the taxpayer’s money wisely,” Jones said. “We’ve done a whole lot thus far.”
Jones cited the county’s first industrial site.
“The site is moving forward,” Jones said. “We got $1.9 million in federal grant money for that, committed coal severance tax to it and I think we’re going to get approved for another $600,000 plus in ARC money for that.
“We’ve done technical things for the expansion of the landfill which hadn’t been planned or thought of by previous courts,” Jones said. “That’s a major tool in trying to lure businesses here that the garbage has got to go somewhere.”
Work has also been conducted on a trail system, he said.
“We’ve done work on a trail system,” Jones explained. “Our commissioners have worked so hard on and has the opportunity to really generate a lot of investment in this area.
“When you bring people in here, they’re going to spend money, they’re going to patronize local businesses and that’s a good thing,” Jones said. “For too long, Pike County money has gone to Lexington or Kingsport or Johnson City, to Huntington or Charleston when people would go there to buy cars or shop and we’ve made a lot of progress, so people don’t have to leave this area.”
Jones said there are some things in job training he wants to examine in the future.
“We’ve also been working closely with Mountain Water District (MWD) to try to make sure that they do not have to put a surcharge on and try to save the customers money,” Jones said. “So, a lot of things are positive in the county and there are a lot of things going our way.
“The county finances are better than they have been in many years,” Jones said. “In the three years that this court has been in office, we’re on track to have about $6 million in blacktop which is probably more than the preceding two or three administrations did and we’re probably going to do another $3 million next year.”
That, he said, is unique among counties in the state.
“So, you’re talking about $9 million in blacktopping in four years,” Jones said. “There’s probably not another county in Kentucky that has spent that much money blacktopping county roads.”
Jones also mentioned infrastructure and the bridges being repaired or replaced through a variety of funding sources such as the ‘Bridging Kentucky’ program.
“I’m very optimistic of where we are and very optimistic of where this court is directing the county,” Jones said.