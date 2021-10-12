Jordan Gibson, president and CEO of the Southeast Kentucky Chamber of Commerce, has been elected to serve as the president of the Kentucky Chamber of Commerce Executives Boardfor the 2022 term. Gibson succeeds Sandra Wilson, president and CEO of the Paducah Chamber of Commerce, whose term expired Sept. 30.
Kentucky Chamber of Commerce Executives (KCCE) is the organization that provides professional development and continuing education opportunities for local chambers of commerce, their staff, and volunteers. KCCE strives to provide assistance, resources, and grassroots advocacy to all chambers across the state.
As president and CEO of the Southeast Kentucky Chamber, Jordan Gibson directs the organization’s support of the community and economic development across an eight-county region, advancing the goal of a unified voice for the businesses and citizens of East Kentucky.
In addition to his role at the Chamber, Gibson has 10 years of experience in the public relations and development fields, having worked for the University of Pikeville and Florida State College at Jacksonville Foundation. Gibson holds an MBA from the University of Pikeville, is a graduate of Leadership Kentucky, Patton Leadership Institute, the Kentucky Institute for Economic Development, and is in his fourth and final year at the U.S. Chamber of Commerce Foundation’s Institute for Organization Management.
“When I started at the Southeast Kentucky Chamber in 2017, Amy, the executive director of KCCE, was one of the very first people to reach out to me and ask how she could help,” said Gibson. “KCCE is the best resource and network in Kentucky to learn and grow in the Chamber world. Now, four and half years later, I have the opportunity to help lead the organization and help others. It truly is an honor.”