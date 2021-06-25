Pike Judge-Executive Ray Jones took aim at the Pike County Public Library District during the Pike County Fiscal Court’s special meeting on June 22, including questioning a district decision he said had been costing the community jobs while also refusing to approve the district’s budget until someone was present to answer questions.
During the meeting, the fiscal court was expected to take up an agenda item acknowledging receipt of the library district’s 2021-2022 fiscal year budget.
However, the item raised questions by Jones, who has often questioned the library district.
“I was concerned about the fact that their tax rate was not much lower than that of the fiscal court,” he said. “I was concerned because I saw what I was paying for the library district.”
Jones said he was approached by the administration at UPike for help in working out a deal where the university could buy or lease a portion of the building which is occupied by the Pikeville Public Library on Hambley Boulevard. Part of the building is occupied by the college, but the other part is now occupied by the library.
“Right now, there are hundreds of opening right here in Eastern Kentucky for registered nurses,” he said. “The University of Pikeville, if they could acquire that library building, could triple the size of their nursing program.”
Unfortunately, Jones said, the library board would not even consider the proposal.
“It’s very short-sighed,” he said.
Jones said he “fully supports” libraries, but “things have changed.”
“This decision by the library board is very short-sighted and will have a long-term negative impact on our community,” Jones said.
UPike, he said, offered to make their on-campus library available to the general public — which it already is.
Jones mentioned that other communities would be glad to have the university. The library board’s decision, Jones said, is costing the community jobs.
“We could put people to work as soon as they graduate, but yet the Library Board said, ‘No,” he said. “There are some really good people on the library board, but I just question this decision. This is really detrimental to our community.”
Because no one with the library district was present for the meeting, Jones moved to table acknowledgement of the budget and the fiscal court voted unanimously to do so. A special meeting was set for 10 a.m. on June 25, with the library’s budget being one of the few items on the agenda.
“I think the public needs to understand their decision as to why they would refuse to work with the University of Pikeville,” Jones said.