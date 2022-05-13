In an online video advertisement and subsequent social media post as the clock winds down on the 2022 primary election, Prentis Adkins, the man challenging incumbent Judge-Executive Ray Jones in the Democratic primary is charging that Jones plans to raise water and sewer rates and has asked for a coverup of alleged rate increases being proposed by Mountain Water District until after the election.
In the ad, his campaign alleges that documents show that Jones “plans to raise water and sewer rates.” Further, in a separate posting on his Facebook page, Adkins directly alleged that he was contacted by a member of the Mountain Water District and told that, “… as of April 5, 2022 there was a water, sewer rate increase, plus additional surcharge on water and sewer. When Ray was doing his stump speech at Hillbilly Days he knew that the rate increase was in the making, but he ask (sic) the board member to keep it a secret until after the election …”
The advertisement shows a letter that Adkins also posted to his Facebook page from the law firm Stoll Kennon Ogden to MWD Administrator Roy Sawyers setting forth the terms for the firm to be engaged to assist Mountain Water in the “preparation and submission of applications to the Kentucky Public Service Commission for the adjustment of its rates for water and sewer service.”
“The application for adjustment of water rates will also include a request for the establishment of a surcharge to fund Mountain district’s water loss control efforts,” the letter goes on to state.
The district had not filed anything with the Kentucky Public Service Commission to initiate a rate adjustment process as of presstime May 12.
Adkins did not answer questions from the News-Express on the issue, but his campaign manager, Kim Geveden, said that the campaign could not offer direct proof that Jones told a board member to delay the rate adjustment process until after the election. Adkins did not answer direct questions about the identity of the board member in a brief conversation with the News-Express on May 12.
Further, Geveden said, the MWD board has been “hand-picked” by Jones through his position as judge-executive, and that, while there is no direct proof to be offered, the campaign contends that Jones knew about the adjustment process which could lead to an increase.
“The people of Pike County have to decide whether they believe Ray Jones,” Geveden said, adding if Jones knew, he was wrong to stand up during Hillbilly Days to blast water rate increases which went into effect while Adkins was a member of the MWD board.
Jones denied the allegations made in the in an interview with the News-Express on May 12, saying that he has not had contact with Mountain Water District officials since last year when the fiscal court voted to give the district $1.3 million dollars in American Relief Act funds, a move which led the district to halt plans to add a $5.87 monthly surcharge to customers bills. Jones said he was aware of rate issues which were discussed in that public meeting but said he was not aware the district had obtained an attorney in the process.
“I would not know that unless I was cc’d on it,” he said, adding that, since it was a communication between an attorney and client he would not have been cc’d on it.
The court made the move to grant the funding to Mountain Water District in a meeting on Sept. 21, which was attended by Sawyers and MWD board members Johnny Dennison and Randy Tackett.
“This will be the first step toward either reducing or delaying with the possibility of eliminating the need of a surcharge as more ARP funds can be appropriated,” Jones said during the meeting after the court approved the measure.
Jones said Adkins’ allegation that Jones asked the district to put a hold on an increase until after the election is “absolutely false.”
“We don’t want to see a rate increase,” he said. “We’re trying to avert a rate increase. We’ve asked them to not do anything they don’t have to do.”
Jones said the funding has begun being dispersed and that if there’s anything that can be done to avert a surcharge or increase, the county will do it.
“It’s not the customers responsibility that the water loss problem has gotten so bad,” he said.
He also said that neither he nor the county government control Mountain Water or its rate processes. The fiscal court appoints the members of the district’s board of commissioners, who oversee the district’s operations.
“We have no control over their day-to-day operations,” We said. “We don’t authorize rate increases or ask for rate increases.”
Mountain Water responded to the allegations in an advertisement being run in this edition (May 13) of the News-Express.
In the advertisement, MWD officials say, “The board of commissioners have begun the process of reviewing the current rate structure and have selected a test year for a study to be conducted of the district’s current expenses and infrastructure need as is appropriate and necessary for any utility providing a public service in order to maintain that service to the community.”
The statement goes on to say, “The board of commissioners of the MWD is an independent board, separate from the Pike County Fiscal Court. The fiscal court has no role or control in the setting of rates for the MWD. A rate study is performed by an outside entity, who analyzes the financial needs of the district with regard to expenses, operations, and infrastructure repair and replacement, and formulates a rate structure plan. The application is then submitted to the Kentucky Public Service Commission, who then begins a lengthy review of the district’s rate study and makes the decision of what rate is reasonable and appropriate, weighing both the needs of the district and the cost to the customer.”
For the full statement from MWD, see page 9A.