Pike Circuit Judge Howard Keith Hall will issue an order in coming days which will either grant or deny a request by a former substitute teacher who pleaded guilty to having an improper relationship with an underage student should be granted shock probation.
Hall already denied a similar request in September made by the attorney for Cody West, 28, of Riverfront Road, Belfry, who was sentenced in June to serve five years in prison on a charge of second-degree unlawful transaction with a minor to which he pleaded guilty in the case.
The charge was lesser than the charges of promoting a sexual performance by a minor, possession of matter portraying a sexual performance by a minor, third-degree rape and third-degree sodomy West originally faced in the case, but which were dismissed as part of a plea.
West was a former full-time substitute teacher at Belfry Middle School where, according to court documents, he met the victim, a student whom he then “groomed,” and convinced to engage in sexual activity, while video recording the activity.
In November, West’s attorney Stephen Owens filed a renewed motion for shock probation, pointing out West’s community and family ties which indicate he would do well on release.
Owens said during a hearing on Dec. 29 in Hall’s courtroom that West’s case is the type of case for which shock probation was designed, as he is apologetic for his actions, which he knows are wrong.
“He’s been sitting down there in a concrete box for several months now,” Owens said. “He’s served a long time for a young man.”
Assistant Commonwealth’s Attorney Donald Smith echoed a response filing by Pike Commonwealth’s Attorney Bill Slone, however, in opposing the shock probation.
“It would be too short for the crime of which he was convicted,” Smith said.
In addition, Smith pointed out that the sentence West received was the result of a negotiated plea and that granting shock probation would “depreciate the seriousness of the crime” of which West was convicted.
Hall said he would enter his decision on the matter within 10 days, but said the decision would be a difficult one because he wants to see good come of the case and that he wants West to try to put his life back together.
However, Hall did indicate he felt good about the agreement reached between prosecutors and the defense in the case.
“I was satisfied with the plea we reached,” Hall said.
If the shock probation is not granted, West’s case is scheduled to be considered by the Kentucky Parole Board in January and he could be paroled as early as March should the board grant it.
As part of the negotiated plea, West will not be required to register as a sex offender.