A Pike County man was convicted after a two-day trial on a charge of rape, for which the jury recommended he serve 20 years in prison.
According to Assistant Pike Commonwealth’s Attorney Melissa Goodman, on Feb. 8, a jury convicted John C. Hunter, 43, of Little Robinson Creek, Virgie, on a charge of first-degree rape linked to a rape he committed in June 2020.
Goodman said the jury also recommended that Hunter be sentenced to the maximum possible sentence in the case — 20 years — of which Hunter will have to serve at least 85 percent before becoming eligible for parole. Also, when released, Hunter will be listed on the Kentucky Sex Offender Registry.
Goodman said the case was investigated by Trooper Chase Maynard, who obtained solid evidence, including DNA evidence, which assisted in the prosecution.
Pike Commonwealth’s Attorney Bill Slone said that, although the trial only lasted two days, Goodman put weeks of work preparing for the trial and did a great job in obtaining the conviction.
“She put a tremendous amount of work into getting prepared for the trial,” he said, adding Goodman was assisted in the case by assistant commonwealth’s attorneys Erin Chamberlin and Don Smith. “They did an outstanding job.”
Goodman said that, especially considering what the victim had to go through, she was glad to get the conviction.
“We were able to provide a tiny bit of justice for our victim,” she said.
Hunter is scheduled to be formally sentenced by Pike Circuit Judge Eddy Coleman, who oversaw the trial, in April.