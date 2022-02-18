A Pike County man was found guilty by a jury on Feb. 15 of charges including sodomy linked to the molestation of a teenage boy in 2018, for which the jury recommended he serve 10 years in prison.
According to Assistant Pike Commonwealth’s Attorney Melissa Goodman, on Feb. 15, after a two-day trial, the jury found Joshua E. Hubbard, 39, of Lequire Road, Pinsonfork, guilty of a charge of third-degree sodomy and being a persistent felony offender and recommended he serve 10 years in prison.
Goodman, who was assisted in the prosecution by Assistant Commonwealth’s Attorney Erin Chamberlain, said the victim and his family were pleased with the outcome of the case.
Hubbard, who was on supervised release and was listed on the Kentucky Sex Offender Registry in 2018 at the time the crime was committed, was also convicted of a similar crime in 2009 and given a five-year probated sentence.
“In this case, he was convicted of molesting a 15-year-old boy,” Goodman said. “His prior conviction was for molesting a 14-year-old boy. He was a predator in the community.”
In addition to the sentence, which will be formally imposed on April 29, Hubbard, who owned a barber shop at Stone, will have to complete the state’s Sex Offender Treatment Program before being released, then serve a term of supervised release of five years.
Hubbard will also remain on the state’s sex offender registry.
Pike Commonwealth’s Attorney Bill Slone said that he commended Goodman for her work, considering especially that she also recently obtained a jury conviction against a Pike man on a first-degree rape charge.
This case, Slone said, took time to bring to trial for several reasons, including the COVID pandemic, and he was glad that the case finally was heard in court.
“Hopefully, we can get the family some closure and they can move on without this dominating their lives,” Slone said.
The case which led to the Feb. 15 conviction was investigated by Kentucky State Police Trooper Michael Coleman and KSP Det. Kevin Newsome.
Hubbard was taken into custody immediately following the verdict to await formal sentencing by Pike Circuit Judge Eddy Coleman.