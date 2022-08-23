A Pike County man was found guilty last week on charges including second-degree burglary, and the jury which convicted him recommended he be sentenced to six years in prison for the crime.
Assistant Pike Commonwealth’s Attorney Melissa Goodman said that Michael K. Mills, 36, of Bent Branch Road, Pikeville, was convicted of second-degree burglary, first-degree criminal mischief and violating an EPO/DVO following a two-day trial before Pike Circuit Judge Howard Keith Hall which ended on Aug. 17.
The jury, Goodman said, recommended that Mills be sentenced to six years in prison for the crime.
According to an arrest citation in the case, on June 2, 2021, Kentucky State Police Post 9 received a call from a residence at Curt Tackett Road at Virgie.
The caller, the citation said, advised she and her husband — Mills — were in the process of a divorce and he was supposed to be not at the residence.
Once on scene, the citation said, KSP Trooper Sheldon Thomas found Mills, who appeared to be “passed out,” on a couch in the residence, and it took multiple attempts to wake him.
Thomas wrote that he found Mills was under an active domestic violence order which prevented him from being at the residence.
The citation said Thomas found a shattered glass door, televisions on the ground with damage, a broken stove top and other property damage totaling greater than $1,000.
Mills, the citation said, had a baseball bat within his reach while asleep on the couch. The woman advised she had last been at the residence on May 31, the citation said, and Mills stated he had been at the residence throughout the night of June 1 through June 2.
Mills was taken to the Pike County Detention Center after the verdict on Aug. 17, but was released Aug. 18 after a hearing before Hall.
During the hearing, Hall considered and granted a request for Mills to have a $5,000 or 10 percent bond set in his case, so he could be released pending sentencing, set for Sept. 22.
During the hearing, Goodman argued that Mills should not be allowed to be released, arguing that Mills’ past pointed toward a potential bad outcome.
“The man cannot tell the truth,” she said. “He cannot abide by court orders.”
Mills’ attorney, Garland Arnett, with the Kentucky Department of Public Advocay, argued during the hearing however, that Mills would not be around the victim in the case in the time between his release and setencing.
Hall said that, while violating the EPO/DVO was a violent act, Mills’ actions were not violent.
“The damage was to property, instead of a person,” Hall said during the hearing, further arguing that any violation of the pre-sentencing release would mean that Mills could potentially prevent himself from receiving any kind of early release, such as parole.
Mills was also represented by Emma Jones, with the Kentucky Department of Public Advocacy.