Justin Moore, the platinum-selling entertainer, will hit the stage in Pikeville with rising star, Adam Sanders and 2021 American Idol winner, Chayce Beckham, at Appalachian Wireless Arena on Friday, Oct. 1. Tickets for the show go on sale Friday, Aug. 6, and will be available at, www.Ticketmaster.com, and the Community Trust Bank Box Office.
Justin hits the road on the heels of his sixth studio album, “Straight outta the country,” which includes the single, “We Didn’t Have Much.” With 1.6 billion streams, Moore’s latest album follows chart topping, “Late Nights and Longnecks” with its two #1’s, “Why We Drink” and Justin’s heartfelt tribute to fallen soldiers, “The Ones That Didn’t Make It Back Home.” Joining Justin will be #1 songwriter, Adam Sanders, with over 100 million streams and 2021 American Idol winner, Chayce Beckham.
