The Southeast Kentucky Chamber of Commerce and the Kentucky Chamber of Commerce have shared how the events of 2020 have shaped the chamber’s advocacy efforts to support local businesses even more in 2021.
In 2020, Kentucky saw record levels of unemployment rates and many businesses and restaurants shuddered as a result of the economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. Kentucky’s average preliminary unemployment rate in November this year was 5.6 percent, and the state’s business community is looking ahead to hopefully prevent small businesses from continuing to feel the brunt of the economic impacts of the ongoing pandemic in 2021.
Jordan Gibson, president of the Southeast Kentucky Chamber of Commerce, said that every industry is different and each has fared differently during the pandemic. However, small businesses, he said, have particularly struggled during the pandemic.
“Every industry is different. Some are surviving and maintaining with no problem, and others are even growing,” Gibson said. “A lot of these digital, online companies are growing faster than ever, and you look at a lot of online shopping and retailing stores like Walmart and they’re also doing just fine. Then, if you look at local small businesses, small retail and local shops, they’re the ones that are really struggling — restaurants, bars and those kinds of things as well.”
Gibson said he believes Eastern Kentucky felt a bigger economic impact as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“I think it has been a little more challenging here because our economy isn’t quite as diversified as other parts of the state and other parts of the country. We do have a lot of small retail here and those kind of things,” Gibson said. “If you’re a restaurant that has a drive-through, you’re doing okay, but otherwise, you’ve kind of been forced to close for certain lengths of time due to the restrictions that we’ve had. It has been a little different. Every market and every industry is different. Unfortunately, ours isn’t as diversified here so it has a bigger impact.”
He said the Chamber has shifted its focus toward helping businesses survive and hopefully grow in 2021.
“I think, in general, obviously as a result of the pandemic, the focus has shifted from helping businesses try to grow and expand their markets to just try and survive in a lot of ways,” Gibson said.
During a December webinar, Kentucky Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Ashli Watts discussed how the Chamber has shifted its priorities to promoting recovery for businesses and restaurants in 2021.
These priorities include enabling COVID-19 liability protections for businesses that follow all COVID-19 guidelines, as well as supporting a gas tax to increase the state’s road fund, supporting statewide sports wagering to help pay down the state’s pension debt and intensifying statewide efforts to curb drug abuse, among others.
“After the year we’ve had with 2020, COVID, an economic recession and businesses getting shut down due to mandates and closures, etc., we determined at the Kentucky Chamber that we really wanted to make our entire agenda about recovery and kind of making sure that we can come out of this and come out strong in 2021,” Watt said.
For more information on the 2021 legislative agenda for the Kentucky Chamber of Commerce, visit, www.kychamber.com/issues.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.