The University of Pikeville - Kentucky College of Optometry (KYCO) held its first-ever awards luncheon honoring graduates on May 6 in the Health Professions Education Building.
Taylor Runyon, O.D., of Belfry, received the Dean’s Award. The award is presented to a graduating student who has shown outstanding leadership while maintaining a high academic score.
Runyon was also awarded the National Vision Senior Award, which is presented to the graduating student who has a grade point average of at least 3.25 and demonstrated service throughout their schooling through outreach programs offered by the school or through other avenues.
Brittany Martin Varney, O.D., of Krypton, received the President’s Award. The award is presented to the Class of 2022 Valedictorian.
Additionally, Varney received the Dr. Ronald McCoy Community Service Award, presented to a graduating student who exemplifies Dr. Ronald McCoy’s commitment to community service. Joseph McArthur, O.D., of Ridgeland, Mississippi, received the Board of Trustees’ Award. The award is presented to a graduating senior who earned the highest score on Part One of the National Boards.
Laura Keith, O.D., of Shelbyville, Tennessee, received the Ibironke Family Legacy and Leadership Award. Instituted in 2020 by Assistant Dean and Professor at KYCO, Josephine Ibironke, O.D., MPH, in honor of her parents, children and siblings, the award is presented to a graduate who consistently exemplifies discipline, empathy, dedication and humility in service to all patients.
Additionally, Keith received the Excellence in Contact Lens Patient Care Award, sponsored by Johnson & Johnson. The award recognizes an outstanding graduate clinician who demonstrated excellence in contact lens patient care during their optometric education.
Hannah Busroe, O.D., of Harlan, received the Commonwealth of Kentucky Award, sponsored by David Cowen, M.D., FACS. The award is presented to a graduating student who is most passionate and committed to the excellence of eye care in Eastern Kentucky.
Kortny Lancaster, O.D., of Rock Springs, Wyoming, received the award in honor of the dean at KYCO, the Dr. Michael and Kelly Bacigalupi Family Award for Advanced Therapeutics. This award is presented to a graduating student who has demonstrated special interest and skill in the area of advanced therapeutics and laser treatment by optometrists.