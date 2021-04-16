For a third consecutive year, Kentucky’s child abuse rate has outranked the rest of the nation, and local child advocates continue to urge the public to raise awareness on the issue.
This year, the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services Children’s Bureau released its “Child Maltreatment 2019” report, which stated that Kentucky had more than 20,000 abuse and neglect cases in 2019. That equated to about 20 out of every 1,000 children in the state who experienced some type of child maltreatment. In comparison, West Virginia was named the second-highest state with a rate of 18.7 per 1,000 kids, while the U.S. average is 8.9.
Pam Taylor is the executive director of the child advocacy non-profit organization Judi’s Place for Kids. Judi’s Place, which was founded in 1999, is based in Pikeville with a satellite location in Prestonsburg, and it serves about 300-350 children each year from Pike, Floyd, Johnson, Martin and Magoffin counties. Taylor said that most of the referrals they receive are active cases where substance abuse in the home has led to incidents of suspected child abuse or neglect.
"Right now, the
commonality that we’re seeing is the drug issue in Pike County ... I think that’s only gotten worse over the years,” Taylor said. “Substance abuse leads to domestic violence, it leads to child abuse and neglect issues because the kids aren’t getting food, shelter and their basic needs met because the money’s going for other purposes.”
Taylor said that the high rates of child abuse in Kentucky could be the result of more reports being made about suspected incidents of child abuse and neglect, as more people become aware of the issue. She said reporting abuse and neglect has become easier over the years, which has helped the increase in reporting, and she believes the culture of abuse being considered to be a “family matter” has also started to shift due to the increased awareness.
“We fight daily to make people aware of the problem of child abuse. The more people become aware of the issue, the more reports that are being made,” Taylor said. “We’re number one — I think, I hope — because more people are seeing it and reporting it, and they’re getting more involved now than they used to be. It used to be, ‘It’s a family problem. We don’t get involved in other people’s business.’ When it comes to protecting kids, what I hope is that our state is realizing that it’s everybody’s problem, not just the family ... It’s much easier to report now than it used to be.”
Experts and child victim advocates are now concerned that the COVID-19 pandemic could lead to a spike in child abuse numbers for 2020. Taylor said that Judi’s Place saw a slight decrease in referrals for active child abuse and neglect cases during the first several months of the pandemic, which she attributed to the lockdowns that took place across the state of Kentucky.
“We’re now seeing a slight increase as people are getting back out and kids are getting back into school,” she said. “Now we’re seeing an increase in the number of referrals we’re getting. We only take referrals from law enforcement, Social Services, DPP (Division of Protection and Permanency) or the prosecutor — someone who is investigating the case. It has to be an active case before they can refer them for a forensic interview, for example.”
Unemployment and other financial stresses, she said, are contributing factors for child abuse and neglect, and unemployment rates have increased during the past year across the region. In addition, the pandemic has brought more isolation for many children, due to their schooling being virtual rather than in-person. This isolation, she explained, combined with increased financial and emotional stresses on families and caregivers, could lead to an increase in abuse or neglect, as well as domestic violence.
“The more stressed you get, the more likelihood that you do something you wouldn’t normally do. It can lead to lashing out at a wife, at a child, at a partner, and that leads to more abuse,” Taylor said. “Obviously, for the past year, kids have been at home, and school hasn’t been in-person. They’re basically being shut in the house, and most of the time it’s the caregiver who is the abuser. They’re shut in the house with that person and no one has eyes on them to see anything. It’s been harder for the kids to have contact to let people know that something’s going on or for people to witness different behaviors in a child.”
Role of caregivers in preventing child abuse
Dr. Kelly L. Dauk, chair of the Norton Children’s Hospital Child Abuse Task Force, said in a statement that research has shown children are at an increased risk of being abused when families are stressed. She emphasized the importance of caregivers taking care of themselves emotionally and physically in order to better take care of their children during a stressful time.
“Caregivers must take care of themselves physically and emotionally, and ask for help if they are struggling,” Dr. Dauk said. “Maintaining connections with friends, family and others in the community is important. It takes support from the whole community to stop child abuse. We all have a responsibility help those who are struggling and report concerns for child safety and well-being.”
Pike Family Court Judge Kent Varney said that reunification is the goal in Family Court, and he always encourages any caregivers who want to reunite with their children to receive the help that they need, whether that help is related to substance or alcohol abuse, mental health, basic needs assistance, parenting or medical services.
“Reunification is the goal. Anyone who wants help, we will get them help,” Varney said. “I’ve never turned down somebody wanting help, but you have to make the effort. If you want your kids back, you’re going to make the effort to go to do something. We’re here to help people, we’re here to get you back with your children, but we can’t get you back to your children if you don’t want to do what it takes.”
The American Academy of Pediatrics offers the following tips on how to support your family during times of high stress:
• Engage your children in constructive activities. Bored or frustrated children are more likely to act out.
• Help children with their fears. Kids who are old enough to follow the news may be afraid. You can acknowledge the fear and discuss all the things you are doing to stay healthy, such as washing hands, wearing masks and staying home to avoid germs.
• Know when not to respond. As long as your child isn’t doing something dangerous and gets plenty of attention for good behavior, ignoring bad behavior can be an effective way of stopping it.
• Catch them being good. Children need to know when they do something bad — and when they do something good. Notice good behaviors and point them out, praising success and good tries.
• Give them your attention. The most powerful tool for effective discipline is attention, which reinforces good behaviors and discourages others. When parents are trying to work at home, this can be particularly challenging. Clear communication and setting expectations can help, particularly with older children.
Signs of child abuse and how to report
Although every case of child abuse and neglect is different, Taylor said there are common signs that bystanders can look out for when interacting with a child. She said that behavior changes are a common sign of abuse. These changes can include children who are typically outgoing suddenly becoming withdrawn or children who are typically shy suddenly having uncommon outbursts.
Taylor said that bruising, especially to the face, ears or torso, is a common sign of abuse because those are considered high-risk areas where a child could suffer internal injuries. Other physical signs of abuse could include cigarette burn marks and other unexplained burn marks, scratches or cuts.
“Signs that a caregiver can watch for that sexual abuse is happening is bed-wetting, when it was not an issue before, not wanting to take a bath or not wanting anyone to touch them or hug them when they were huggers before,” Taylor said. “Watch for that change in behavior.”
Taylor also recommended to watch for signs where a child may be neglected at home. These include when a child is always hungry when coming to school or visiting a friend’s house; when they are unkept in appearance due to a lack of hygiene being provided in the home; or when they are wearing the same clothing or wearing ill-fitting clothes for multiple consecutive days.
“Those are signs that something’s wrong and that people need to get involved,” Taylor said.
Taylor encouraged the public to continue raising awareness about the issue of child abuse and neglect.
“Keep getting involved and keep reporting. Watch the kids in the community,” Taylor said. “If you’re in the park and you see a stranger approach a kid and that kid appears uncomfortable, step in and start talking to the kid yourself. It’s not just one person’s job to do that. As a community, we need to take care of our kids.”
In Kentucky, the number to call to report suspected child abuse is, (877) KY-SAFE1 (597-2331). The National Child Abuse Hotline, (800) 4-A-CHILD (422-4453), offers professional crisis counselors who can provide intervention, information and referrals to emergency, social service and support resources. Calls are confidential. In Kentucky, everyone is mandated to report a reasonable suspicion that maltreatment has occurred.
Judi’s Place for Kids’ Pikeville location is located at 128 South College Street, and can be reached at, (606) 437-7447. Judi’s Place also has a satellite location in Prestonsburg, which is located at 253 University Drive and can be reached at, (606) 886-8520. For more information about how to get involved with Judi’s Place or how to donate, email, info@judisplace.org, or visit, judisplace.org.
April is Child Abuse Prevention Month. Learn other prevention tips and how to identify abuse at, donthurtchildren.com.
