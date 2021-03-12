Pike County health officials have shared news about an upcoming expansion of Phase 1c in the state’s vaccination plan — which starts this Monday, March 15 — and they have clarified vaccine misconceptions for recovered COVID-19 patients.
Kentucky is currently in Phase 1c of its vaccination plan, which allows for anyone 60 years old or older, anyone older than 16 years old with highest-risk conditions for COVID-19 (as classified by the CDC) and all frontline essential workers to be eligible for a COVID-19 vaccination, in addition to the populations that were eligible in Phase 1a and Phase 1b.
Starting Monday, March 15, Phase 1c of the state’s plan will expand to include anyone who is 16 years old or older who has underlying medical or behavioral conditions that may put them at increased risk for severe COVID-19 illness, as classified by the CDC.
Pike County Public Health Director Tammy Riley said that there seems to be a misconception that only people who are 60 years or older can call and register and schedule an appointment for a vaccination. She said that although people who are 60 years or older are prioritized — due to that population accounting for 95 percent of the county’s deaths from COVID-19 — everyone who is eligible for the vaccine in Phase 1c can and are encouraged to register for an appointment.
“The general public may be concerned that if they fall into the 1c category that they can only call for an appointment or register for an appointment if they’re 60 and older because we’re prioritizing individuals 60 and older,” Riley said. “However, there is enough allocation to expand beyond that prioritization so we do urge the public to call or register if they fit in any of the 1c categories. I believe there’s a misunderstanding that we’re only registering people 60 and older. Expanding the category is also a good indication that allocation is increasing across the state.”
Riley explained that there are certain underlying medical and behavioral conditions that the CDC has determined are highest-risk conditions and will put a patient at increased risk for severe COVID-19 illness. Patients who have these conditions and are 16 years or older are currently eligible and can schedule for a COVID-19 vaccination.
The highest-risk conditions include: Cancer; chronic kidney disease; COPD; Down syndrome; heart conditions; immunocompromised state (weakened immune system) from solid organ transplant; obesity and severe obesity (body mass index of 30 or higher); pregnancy; sickle cell disease; smoking; and Type II diabetes.
However, Riley said, there are also certain underlying medical and behavioral conditions that the CDC has determined may put a patient at an increased risk for severe COVID-19 illness, and starting March 15, Phase 1c will be expanding to include people with these conditions if they are 16 years old or older.
These medical and behavioral conditions include: Asthma; cerebrovascular disease; cystic fibrosis; hypertension or high blood pressure; immunocompromised state (weakened immune system) from blood or bone marrow transplant, immune deficiencies, HIV, use of corticosteroids, or use of other immune weakening medicines; neurologic conditions, such as dementia; liver disease; overweight (body mass index greater than 25 but less than 30); pulmonary fibrosis; Thalassemia (a type of blood disorder); and Type I diabetes.
As of March 9, at least 45 percent of Pike County’s population has received their first vaccination shot, and nearly 20 percent of the county’s population has been fully vaccinated with both shots, according to the Pike County Health Department. In addition, as of March 10, statewide, 1,085,295 first doses have been allocated to Kentucky from the federal government, and 881,477 Kentuckians have received their first vaccination shot so far, according to the state’s COVID-19 informational website.
Riley clarified a misconception that she has heard regarding people who have recovered from COVID-19 being required to wait 90 days before getting a vaccine. She said that this is not true, and COVID-19 patients who have recovered from the virus and who have been released from isolation are not required to wait 90 days before getting their vaccinations.
“The only reason for requiring someone to wait 90 days if they were a COVID patients is if they receive monoclonal antibody treatment or convalescent plasma treatment when they were an active case,” Riley said. “The only other reason that the health department would ask someone to wait on a vaccine would be if they had received another vaccine within the last two weeks, like influenza or other types of vaccinations, or if they are actively sick, like running a temperature or recovering from some kind of sickness or illness. We would ask for them to feel well and be recovered.”
Pike County has also seen positive progress in its declining COVID-19 case numbers. As of presstime March 11, Pike County’s total number of cases was 5,378 cases, with 350 of those being active cases. 4,967 people were considered recovered, and 61 Pike County residents have died from the virus so far.
Additionally, as of March 11, there were 24 patients currently being hospitalized for COVID-19 in Pike County’s hospitals, with 11 of them being Pike County residents. Of those 24 total patients, seven were in the ICU and no patients required ventilators. The total ICU occupancy rate for the county’s hospitals was at 78 percent, and the ventilator occupancy rate was at 38 percent.
Riley expressed positivity regarding how Pike County’s cases have declined to a Daily Incident Rate of 13.8 cases per 100,000 population, which is how community spread of the virus is determined at the state level.
“We only had 56 cases in the last seven days,” Riley said. “That’s incredible. 13.8 is our current Daily Incident Rate today, per 100,000 (population) for the seven-day average. We’re getting closer to that lower range of the orange zone (in the Kentucky Daily Incident Rate Map). I look forward to seeing us in the yellow, with 10 or below for that Daily Incident Rate, and I think we’re going to get there.”
Any Kentuckians who meet the criteria for Phase 1a, Phase 1b or Phase 1c can register for a COVID-19 vaccine at, pmcvaccine.com, or, arhcovid19.com. Phase 1a includes healthcare personnel, first responders and long-term care facilities. Phase 1b included people who are 70 years old or older, K-12 school personnel and other first responders who were not vaccinated in 1a. Phase 1c includes anyone 60 years old or older, anyone older than 16 years-old with highest-risk conditions for COVID-19 (as classified by the CDC) and all frontline essential workers.
Anyone who is eligible for a vaccination in Phase 1c can visit the Pike County Health Department’s walk-in vaccine clinic, which is open from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Mondays. The Pike County Health Department can be reached at, (606) 437-5500, and is located at 119 River Drive. For more information, visit, www.pikecountyhealth.com.
There are independent pharmacies, as well as Walmart and Walgreens locations, across Pike County that are COVID-19 vaccination sites. Contact each individual pharmacy for appointment information:
• Care More Pharmacy - 151 Dorton-Jenkins Highway, Dorton, KY 41520
• Citizens Drugs - 13380 Phelps 632 Road, Phelps, KY 41553
• Economy Drug Company Inc. - 180 Town Mountain Road, Suite 115, Pikeville, KY 41501
• Elkhorn Drug - 105 East Elkhorn Street, Elkhorn City, KY 41522
• Kimper Pharmacy - 9711 State Highway 194 East, Kimper, KY 41539
• Nova Pharmacy - 1330 South Mayo Trail, Suite 102, Pikeville, KY 41501
• Walgreens - 11349 State Highway 1056, McCarr, KY.
• Walmart - 254 Cassidy Boulevard, Pikeville, KY.
• Walmart - 28402 US-119, South Williamson, KY.
Kentuckians who live in the counties of Pike, Floyd, Johnson, Martin and Magoffin can also call Eastern Kentucky’s new regional call center in order to receive help with registering with a local healthcare provider for a vaccination. The center is available from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday, and it is meant to help those who do not have available access to a computer or the Internet. There are four phone numbers that can be used to contact the call center: (606) 437-3862, (606) 437-3863, (606) 437-3865, and, (606) 437-3866.
