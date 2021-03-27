Gov. Andy Beshear announced on March 23 that Kentucky recently broke its weekly vaccination record, and he announced that vaccine eligibility will expand across the state for even more people next month.
Statewide, all Kentuckians 50 years old or older are eligible for a COVID-19 vaccine, as well as frontline essential workers, healthcare workers, first responders, K-12 school personnel and Kentuckians 16 years old or older who are considered high-risk (as classified by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention).
On March 24, Beshear announced that all Kentuckians 16 years old or older will be eligible to sign up for a vaccination appointment by April 12. This, Beshear noted, will surpass President Joe Biden’s vaccination goal of every American adult being eligible to sign up for a vaccine by May 1.
“Every day, as more Kentuckians are vaccinated, we get closer to our goal of defeating COVID-19,” Beshear said. “We’re not just going to meet the president’s goal that every American adult will be able to sign up for vaccination appointments by May 1. We’re going to beat that goal by more than two weeks at least.”
Beshear announced on March 23 that during the last reporting week, which started on March 16, there were 198,447 new Kentuckians who received a COVID-19 vaccine. This exceeds the week of March 9 where 165,217 new Kentuckians received a vaccine.
As of March 24, more than 1.38 million first doses have been allocated to Kentucky from the federal government, and more than 1.22 million Kentuckians have been vaccinated so far. According to state officials, Kentucky’s state vaccination program is projected to receive more than 142,000 first doses from the federal government next week.
Beshear also announced that Kentucky’s positivity rate has continued to decline from 2.93 percent on March 22 to 2.85 percent on March 24, which is the state’s lowest positivity rate since July 3, 2020.
In a statement, Beshear urged Kentuckians to get vaccinated in order to protect themselves as well as their community and loved ones, and he also urged Kentuckians to continue wearing their masks as vaccinations continue across the state. To make a difference with the pandemic, 70-80 percent of the population will need to be vaccinated.
“We’ve come too far and we’ve lost too much to mess this up now. So please continue to wear your masks until we get everybody vaccinated,” Beshear said. “If you’re thinking about not taking the vaccine, think harder. Think about all the individuals you can protect. Think about how much they need your help to ensure we can continue what we see today, of fewer and fewer cases and fewer and fewer losses.”
According to the CDC, people who receive the COVID-19 vaccine may feel some side effects, including pain or swelling in their arm around the site where the vaccine was injected or side effects like fever, chills, joint pain, tiredness or headache. These side effects are mild-to-moderate and usually more intense after the second dose as the body is preparing to fight off the virus. However, the CDC states that these potential side effects are temporary, if they occur at all.
“The side effects from COVID-19 vaccination may feel like flu and might even affect your ability to do daily activities, but they should go away in a few days,” according to the CDC. “With most COVID-19 vaccines, you will need two shots in order for them to work. Get the second shot even if you have side effects after the first shot, unless a vaccination provider or your doctor tells you not to get a second shot. It takes time for your body to build protection after any vaccination. COVID-19 vaccines that require two shots may not protect you until a week or two after your second shot.”
In Pike County, those eligible for a vaccination are strongly encouraged to register at, pmcvaccine.com, or, arhcovid19.com. At PMC, any Kentucky residents 16 years old or older can receive a COVID-19 vaccine, and anyone under the age of 18 must be accompanied by a parent or guardian. PMC announced that it will not offer the Janssen/Johnson&Johnson vaccine, but will continue to offer the Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna vaccines.
The Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine is 95 percent effective when both doses are administered, and the Moderna vaccine is 94.1 percent effective when both doses are administered. The CDC states that both doses are necessary for protection against the virus. The Janssen/Johnson&Johnson vaccine is a single-dose vaccine and 85 percent effective.
People in Pike County can also receive a vaccination at the Pike County Health Department’s walk-in clinic, which is open from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Mondays. The Pike County Health Department can be reached at, (606) 437-5500, and is located at 119 River Drive. For more information, visit, www.pikecountyhealth.com.
There are independent pharmacies, as well as Walmart and Walgreens locations, across Pike County that are COVID-19 vaccination sites. Contact each individual pharmacy for appointment information:
• Care More Pharmacy - 151 Dorton-Jenkins Highway, Dorton, KY 41520
• Citizens Drugs - 13380 Phelps 632 Road, Phelps, KY 41553
• Economy Drug Company Inc. - 180 Town Mountain Road, Suite 115, Pikeville, KY 41501
• Elkhorn Drug - 105 East Elkhorn Street, Elkhorn City, KY 41522
• Kimper Pharmacy - 9711 State Highway 194 East, Kimper, KY 41539
• Nova Pharmacy - 1330 South Mayo Trail, Suite 102, Pikeville, KY 41501
• Walgreens - 11349 State Highway 1056, McCarr, KY.
• Walmart - 254 Cassidy Boulevard, Pikeville, KY.
• Walmart - 28402 US-119, South Williamson, KY.
Kentuckians who live in the counties of Pike, Floyd, Johnson, Martin and Magoffin can also call Eastern Kentucky’s new regional call center in order to receive help with registering with a local healthcare provider for a vaccination. The center is available from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday, and it is meant to help those who do not have available access to a computer or the Internet. There are four phone numbers that can be used to contact the call center: (606)437-3862, (606)437-3863, (606)437-3865, and (606)437-3866.
