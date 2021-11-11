A Jenkins man was sentenced Nov. 4 to 147 months in prison for trafficking methamphetamine from Kentucky into Wise County, Virginia.
According to a statement from the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Western District of Virginia, from February to April 2021, James Orlin Little, 54, sold large quantities of methamphetamine to three confidential informants working for the Southwest Virginia Drug Task Force. On April 21, 2021, authorities conducted a traffic stop on Little’s vehicle and found approximately 40 grams of methamphetamine, digital scales, spoons with narcotics residue, plastic baggies, and a loaded 9mm rifle.
Little pleaded guilty in July 2021 to distributing more than five grams of “ice” methamphetamine, possessing with the intent to distribute more than five grams of “ice” methamphetamine, and possessing a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime.
United States Attorney Christopher R. Kavanaugh of the Western District of Virginia and Charlie J. Patterson, Special Agent in Charge of ATF’s Washington Field Division made the announcement.
The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives, the Southwest Virginia Drug Task Force, the Wise County Sheriff’s Office, and the Virginia State Police investigated the case.
Assistant U.S. Attorney Lena L. Busscher prosecuted the case.