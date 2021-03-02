Kentucky State Police announced March 2 that they had arrested two Pike County men on child sexual exploitation charges.
KSP announced the arrest of Bill Daniel Combs, 36, and Stephen D. Ramey, 29, on charges related to child sexual abuse material resulting from separate investigations.
KSP said Combs was arrested as the result of an undercover Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) investigation. The KSP Electronic Crime Branch began the investigation after discovering the suspect communicating with a juvenile online, the statement said.
The investigation resulted in an interview at a shelter in Pikeville on March 2, 2021, the statement said. Equipment used to facilitate the crime was seized and taken to KSP’s forensic laboratory for examination, according to the statement. The investigation is ongoing.
Combs is currently charged with two counts of possessing matter portraying a minor in a sexual performance, and one count of prohibited use of an electronic communication system to procure a minor (Class-D felonies punishable by one to five years in prison). He was lodged in the Pike County Detention Center.
The statement said Ramey, of Elkhorn City, was arrested as the result of an undercover Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) investigation. The KSP Electronic Crime Branch, according to the statement, began the investigation after discovering the suspect downloading images of child sexual exploitation online.
The investigation resulted in the execution of a search warrant at a residence in Elkhorn City on March 2, 2021, the statement said.. Equipment used to facilitate the crime was seized and taken to KSP’s forensic laboratory for examination. The investigation is ongoing.
Ramey is currently charged with four counts of possessing or viewing matter portraying a minor in a sexual performance and five counts of distribution of matter portraying a minor in a sexual performance. These charges are Class D felonies punishable by one to five years in prison. Ramey was lodged in the Pike County Detention Center.
The Kentucky Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force is comprised of more than twenty-six local, state, and federal law enforcement agencies. The mission of the ICAC Task Force, created by the United States Department of Justice and administrated by the Kentucky State Police, is to assist state and local law enforcement agencies in developing a response to cyber enticement and child sexual abuse material investigations. This support encompasses forensic and investigative components, training and technical assistance, victim services, prevention and community education. The ICAC program was developed in response to the increasing number of children and teenagers using the internet, the proliferation of child sexual abuse material, and the heightened online activity of predators searching for unsupervised contact with underage victims.
