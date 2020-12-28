Kentucky State Police Pikeville Post 9 announced in a statement Dec. 28 the agency is conducting a death investigation after an unidentified body was located in the Lick Creek area of Pike County.
KSP Pikeville Post received a call just after 8 p.m., Sunday, Dec. 27, where the caller advised a possible deceased human body had been located, the statement said.
KSP troopers and detectives responded to the area. The initial investigation indicated an unidentified body had been located near the park area of Fishtrap Lake in the Lick Creek community, the statement said. The body has been sent to the State Medical Examiner’s Office for autopsy and identification. The cause of death is still under investigation.
The ongoing investigation is being conducted by Det. Dustin Thompson. Det. Thompson was assisted on scene by Kentucky State Police Post 9 personnel and the Feds Creek Volunteer Fire Department.
